NEWBURYPORT — Though there is some uncertainty about the exact track of the snowstorm Saturday, high winds mixed with the high tide are expected to cause further beach erosion and flooding of homes on Plum Island.
National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Nash said more details about the path of the storm should be known Friday, but to the north and west of where it goes; there is going to be “a band of significant snowfall amounts,” he said.
Predictions as of Thursday morning had Newburyport on “the farthest western edge of the heavier snow,” he said, adding that larger accumulations are expected in the southeast part of the state and Cape Cod.
Because the exact path of the storm is uncertain now, Newburyport could expect to receive anywhere from 4 to 20 inches of snow, the meteorologist said, noting that about a foot is likely.
The snow will start Friday night into early Saturday, coming down at relatively heavy rates with likely about an inch of snow per hour for awhile, he said. This will come with “fairly strong winds,” upward of 40 mph.
The storm will bring a surge to the coast, but forecasters are not yet sure how high that surge is going to be and when the peak will occur.
If the peak of the surge happens with the high tide Saturday morning, there could be coastal flooding problems, Nash said.
“We’re into the part of the month where it’s the higher of the high tides, so it takes that much less of a surge to cause problems,” he said.
The afternoon tide is supposed to be low, but that’s when the National Weather Service predicts the surge will be the highest.
“We’re going to have tremendous seas offshore,” Nash said, noting that there could be over 20-foot seas, which would provide a lot of energy to the waves coming in and hitting Plum Island.
“It’s going to lead to more beach erosion, and probably fairly significant beach erosion out there, which will make flooding more of an issue as well,” he said.
Temperatures will likely hover in the teens, possibly reaching 20 degrees, but with a wind chill on top of that. On Sunday, the high will be 25 degrees, so if people lose power, keeping warm will be a problem, the meteorologist said.
Local and state officials have already discussed possible extra measures for Plum Island, following a storm Jan. 17. Though that was a much smaller storm than what is expected this weekend, it still resulted in at least one home being condemned and more than a dozen others damaged by sand and flooding.
Mayor Sean Reardon was on phone calls all day Thursday with city and state officials, making preparations for the storm. He also stopped by Plum Island to speak with residents.
He said one homeowner has already planned to stay elsewhere this weekend so that the city could disconnect all utilities from the 75th Street home as a precaution for what the storm may bring.
“Because of how bad the sand came in after the last storm, we wouldn’t be able to access that in the middle of a storm and that could’ve affected the whole island,” Reardon said, explaining why the utilities needed to be disconnected ahead of time.
The Jan. 17 storm put more pressure on city, state and federal officials to seek protections for Plum Island.
For years, residents have been calling attention to man-made erosion as a result of the jetty. They have also long advocated for a hard structure solution, which has been prohibited by state regulations.
The Merrimack River dredging project, which was supposed to begin last fall and bring more than 220,000 cubic yards of sand from the river to Reservation Terrace, should be going out to bid over the next month with the expectation that the project would be completed within the year, Plum Island Foundation President Marc Sarkady said by phone.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also recently allocated $2.5 million for dredging Newburyport’s harbor.
Efforts to deposit dredge from the Piscataqua River have already begun with about 150,000 cubic yards coming to Plum Island. Officials are trying to negotiate receiving an additional 100,000 cubic yards, Sarkady said.
The rocks and coir bags, which were installed along Reservation Terrace in November, did minimize some of the damage to homes in the last storm, but Sarkady said more needs to be done.
He has been working with state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, to look at options for possibly making the barrier stronger.
Sarkady said further action needs to be taken soon so that these homes aren’t exposed to further damage amid storm season over the next few months.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio
