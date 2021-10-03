SALISBURY -- Help, hope and now free solar energy continue to pour in for a local girl living with cancer.
Hailey Stone has been in treatment for a rare form of leukemia which affects the blood and bone marrow.
The 16-year-old has had to endure chemotherapy treatments for many years, but Hailey and her mother, Jaclyn and father, Scott have been fortunate enough to have received help from the local community along the way.
The Salisbury Lions Club and Be The Match hosted a live drive in a quest to find a bone marrow donor for Hailey last year.
Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island also built Hailey a "she shed" behind the family's Bayberry Lane home earlier this year.
Gloucester-based Cazeault Solar and Home has also gotten in on the act and donated the materials and labor to equip not just Hailey's shed but the family's entire property with solar electricity.
Hailey, a Triton Regional High School junior and cheerleader (who would like to become an aquatic veterinarian in the future), flipped the switch to turn on her family's solar energy before heading out to the Triton varsity football against vs. Amesbury High School Friday afternoon.
"We did an entire solar system for this family and specifically Hailey at no charge," Cazeault Solar and Home managing partner Tim Sanborn said. "We had initially tried to supply only to the shed but the roof area was too small. So we went to the bigger concept and are now supplying energy, not only to Hailey but to the entire family as well."
Hailey said she has been doing well but still needs to receive treatment. She's also happy to have her houseboat-sized she shed, complete with loft space, when a family member has a cold.
"I'm not allowed to be around sick people throughout treatment," she said. "So, I can go out there, instead of finding someone else's house to stay at."
Having a private getaway from the rest of the world can really help someone dealing with cancer treatment like his daughter, according to Scott Stone.
"I'm afraid we're not going to get her back in the house at all," Stone said. "Germs can get to her a lot faster when she goes through her chemo. She has her own little place here where she can go and hang out with everything that she wants."
According to Sanborn, the project ran about $16,000 for materials and $5,000 for labor costs.
"It's a pretty good investment," Sanborn said.
