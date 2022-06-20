NEWBURY — Plans for a ground-mounted solar installation on the south-facing slopes of the former town landfill are moving forward.
Meanwhile, a citizen-led effort to halt the reopening of the Larkin Road bridge reportedly may result in a Special Town Meeting this summer.
On Wednesday, the Planning Board signed off on a special permit application for the solar project, which would provide a total energy capacity of 582.4 kilowatts with approximately 1,456 photovoltaic panels.
The project is a partnership between the town, as the landowner, and Alliance Newbury I LLC, a specific purpose entity established by ACE Solar and selected to develop the proposal.
In October, the town’s building inspector denied the application, triggering a site plan review by the Planning Board and the special permit application in December. After reviewing the draft decision for the project for about 15 minutes, the board unanimously approved the application.
The plan calls for installing ground-mounted solar panels on the south-facing slopes of both closed waste disposal cells at 75 Boston Road.
The solar array would sit on concrete ballast blocks with a low-bearing pressure designed to preserve the integrity of the landfill cap. The fixed tilt PV modules would be angled between 20 to 35 degrees, depending on orientation.
A combination of ballast and chain-link fence provides security and separation of any unqualified personnel from electrical conductors. The array system must include emergency disconnects, or isolation switches, and Fire Department personnel would be trained on the location and usage prior to commencement of the solar facility’s operations.
Construction would take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with no noise-generating work occurring on weekends. Engineering plans for the installation were peer reviewed and Planning Board members had to give approval before any changes to the plans were implemented.
In other business, the board reorganized, with current Chair Peter Paicos nominating Vice Chair Larry Murphy to assume the role Paicos has filled for the past several years. Paicos said while it was “a privilege serving as your chair … it is very appropriate at this time” to put fresh leadership in place.
“I would be honored to serve as chair if that is the will of the board,” Murphy responded, and then, citing his colleagues’ “exemplary job shepherding the board through a rough couple of years,” he nominated Paicos to serve as vice chair. Woody Knight accepted the clerk’s position.
After attending a Select Board meeting Tuesday, Planning Board member Leslie Mathews reported the possibility of a Special Town Meeting called for by citizen petition.
During a time on the Select Board agenda reserved for public comment, Larkin Road residents announced they collected 306 signatures over two days for a petition calling for town officials to respect the will of voters who, by a tally of 118-58, approved a citizen petition at the annual Town Meeting on April 26.
The warrant article called for spending $20,000 to install a public safety gate at the bridge that spans Newbury and Georgetown.
The Select Board agreed to leave the vote to the “will of the people,” but the Finance Committee unanimously disapproved recommending the action, according to the appropriations handbook for the annual meeting.
It noted the road’s status as a public way and the town’s obligation to keep it safe and convenient for travel.
“While the bridge has been temporarily closed for the past six years due to a culvert failure, the culvert is now being replaced,” the committee stated, adding that fire and police officials opposed any restriction that might impede emergency response times, including for mutual aid.
But the petitioners say their focus is on safety – particularly for children and wildlife living in the area who are used to the road being closed to traffic.
The neighborhood wants access for emergencies and for snowplows and is not – as some have suggested – interested in “a gated community,” they say.
Residents fear the town’s insistence on reopening the road would create a high-traffic shortcut for vehicles of every shape and size.
“Heavy trucks cannot stop quickly,” one Larkin Road resident told the Select Board.
Noting that a request by Select Board member Geraldine Heavey to add the topic to the agenda was denied, Larkin Road resident and petition organizer Justin Londergan said he would just have to make his points during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“This has become far, far bigger than Larkin Road,” he said. “This is about honoring the vote, respecting citizens’ votes, and abiding by the will of the people.”
Once petition signatures are verified, the Select Board has 45 days to hold the requested special meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.