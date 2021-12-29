NEWBURY — Town officials are reviewing a request to install solar energy panels at the landfill.
The Planning Board opened a public hearing Dec. 22 on a special permit application submitted by ACE Solar and Alliance Newbury I LLC for a large ground-mounted solar array at 75 Boston Road – the site of the town’s landfill.
The application, submitted to the Planning Department on Nov. 17, calls for use of 26.9 acres with the capped landfill, a covered disposal area, paved driveway and parking, along with small outbuildings, a security fence and a stormwater drainage swale. The property borders Little River and the MBTA Commuter Rail Newburyport/Rockport Line.
The aim is to create a sustainable source of renewable energy for the town via 1,456 400-watt photovoltaic solar panels with a total capacity of 582.4 KW DC power.
The panels would be installed on a ground-mounted racking system; titled and spaced to minimize shading, as well as support the growth of ground vegetation and seeding. A 4-foot path allows for maintenance of the panels and taking care of any disturbance to the wetland resource that may result as part of the project.
Located on the southerly slopes of the closed waste disposal cells, the concrete ballast blocks, set on crushed stone, are designed with low-bearing pressure that would not damage or compromise the integrity of the landfill cap.
Above-ground cables connected to the panels would transition to an above ground concrete-encased duct bank across the access road to the equipment pad area. Aerial cables would be installed around the perimeter of the transfer station to an electrical utility distribution circuit operated by National Grid along Boston Road.
A combination of ballasted and nonballasted chain-link fence would provide security as required by the national electric code, according to the applicants.
Planners received a letter from the Fire Department stressing the importance of making sure fire trucks are able to reach the site.
The project meets stormwater management standards and the stormwater report accurately reflects conditions at the site as of the date of the application. According to ACE, the project does not include any lighting and a decommission plan is included. The applicants are notifying abutters about their plans.
As part of the special permitting process, Building Commissioner Peter Binette first denied the application based on town zoning ordinances and referred the applicant to the Planning Board for a special permit and to the Conservation Commission for a notice of intent.
In other business, the board reviewed with Mark Beaudry of Meridian Associates and Tom Woodruff, director of facilities for The Governor’s Academy, their modifications to an approved site plan for the Parker River Environmental Studies Building along with related site improvements, including a new dock, on property owned by the school at 313 Newburyport Turnpike.
The project has undergone significant engineering and more fundraising was needed, the men reported. Pathways leading from the building to the dock are shorter in length with a stairway eliminated to make access down the hill more unified and inclusionary.
Planning Board members felt the addition of a seasonal dock in the river constituted a major modification requiring a new public hearing. They accepted the application and set the new public hearing for Jan. 19 at 7:15 p.m.
The board endorsed an “approval not required” plan for lot line changes at 136 Main St. and 140R Main St. The applicant is Borrego Solar LLC; Ruth A. Yesair is the owner.
Vice Chair Larry Murphy was not present at the meeting.
