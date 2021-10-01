NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association will host the solo exhibition “Reflections on Nature” of paintings and drawings by Kelley Hails on Oct. 5-16.
Hails’ work will be displayed in the Hill Gallery at the association, 65 Water St.
Hails, a former emergency room physician, focuses on creating portraits and landscapes in oil, charcoal and graphite pencil. She is a Copley Portrait Registry artist as well. Works will be on view to the public and available for sale.
A public reception for the artist will run Oct. 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. The reception is free and the venue is accessible to everyone.
NAA gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.