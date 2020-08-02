SpaceX capsule, crew make splashdown

Bill Ingalls/NASA via APNASA Chief Astronaut Pat Forrester, left, and NASA astronaut and Crew Recovery Chief Shane Kimbrough, along with other NASA and SpaceX support teams onboard the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship, prepare for the landing of the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft with NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley onboard on Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Fla.