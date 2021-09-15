NEWBURYPORT — Storm Surge will host its final Speaker Series program this fall, “Funding and Financing Climate Resilient Communities,’’ on Sept. 28.
The program, which begins at 7 p.m., will be held in person at the Senior Community Center and virtually on Zoom.
Anyone interested in this free program should register in advance at https://storm-surge.org. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Joanne Throwe and Dan Nees of Throwe Environmental LLC are the featured speakers.
Throwe Environmental is a partner organization in the Southeast New England Program Network and Field Liaisons for National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s National Coastal Resilience Fund, according to a press release.
Throwe and Nees will share examples of how other cities on the East Coast have approached the challenge of moving from a resiliency plan to funded projects.
The pair will share information on tools and processes that can identify criteria for funding, and potential financing options, and will discuss communities that are considering how to implement and fund climate resilience-focused projects.
The presenters will also highlight one of the tools and resources they are using to guide their work — the Planning to Action: Climate Toolkit, or PACT.
Participants can learn about a practical framework for approaching climate funding and financing, and how to take the first steps toward becoming more climate resilient.
Throwe, president of Throwe Environmental, has served as an environmental policy and finance expert in a variety of capacities for more than 20 years, including as deputy secretary for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, chair of the EPA Environmental Financial Advisory Board, and director at the University of Maryland Environmental Finance Center.
Nees is a project partner at Throwe Environmental, and a senior fellow with the Center for Global Sustainability at the University of Maryland.
Prior to his tenure at CGS, he was the director of the university’s Environmental Finance Center.
He has more than 20 years of experience assisting communities in their efforts to finance environmental and sustainable development initiatives.
Throwe and Nees will be joined by Sanjay Seth and Michael Sanduski after the presentation for a panel discussion and questions and answers.
Seth is the Climate Resilience Program manager for the City of Boston.
Sanduski is a master in public policy candidate at the Harvard Kennedy School and concurrent MBA candidate at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.
This past spring, he worked with a team of students from the Harvard Kennedy School on a framework for prioritizing resiliency projects in Newburyport and Salem.
Five programs have been presented since May covering topics related to the city’s resiliency plan.
Videos of prior programs are available on the event archive page of the Storm Surge website https://www.storm-surge.org/event-archive.
Storm Surge will share questions from community members with the panel in advance of the program. Send questions to storm-surge9@gmail.com.
