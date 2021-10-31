NEWBURYPORT -- The Newburyport Documentary Film Festival will present the documentary "Duty Free" at the Screening Room this month.
When a 75-year-old immigrant mother gets fired without cause from her lifelong job as a hotel housekeeper, her son takes her on a bucket-list adventure to reclaim her life. As she struggles to find work, he documents a journey that uncovers the economic insecurity shaping not only her future, but that of an entire generation.
With "Duty Free" set to receive a national airing on PBS at year’s end, film enthusiasts can attend a special one-time-only screening at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Screening Room, 82 State St.
The director, Sian-Pierre Regis, and his mother, Rebecca Danigelis, will be in attendance to host a live Q&A session with the audience following the film.
“The film is built on the loving relationship between mother and son, as well as exploring the important theme of ageism in employment,” said Joanne Morris, executive director of the Newburyport Documentary Film Festival in a press release. “We hope that people will come and share this story with someone they love.”
Tickets are $12. Viewers can watch the trailer and purchase advance tickets at the NDFF website at http://www.nbptdocufest.org/. To help ensure health and safety, seating is limited to 75% capacity, and masks will be required indoors.
Follow the NDFF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @nbptdocufest and at Newburyport Documentary Film Festival on YouTube.
This program is supported in part by grants from the local cultural councils of Newburyport, West Newbury, Newbury, Amesbury and Salisbury, local agencies which are supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.
