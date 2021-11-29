SALISBURY — Over the past year, SPS New England has composted 38.5 tons of waste from its restaurants instead of sending it to landfills.
The Salisbury-based construction company is owned by Wayne Capolupo, Phil Capolupo and Karen Douglas, who also own Seaglass Restaurant and Lounge, Blue Ocean Event Center, Capri Seaside Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria, and SurfSide.
Alejandra Chandler, the company’s sustainability coordinator, said SPS New England decided it wanted to make a change, so she launched the SPS Green Initiative in 2020.
It started small with a focus on recycling and composting at the company’s headquarters but soon expanded to all restaurants with the help of Kathy Aiello, director of operations; Dan Dumont, director of culinary; Kathleen Sarno, Capri’s general manager, and MaryJo Desmond, facilities manager.
The company’s driving force behind this initiative was realizing that waste production is a huge problem, especially in Massachusetts where landfill space is running low.
The state Department of Environmental Protection is working hard to help families and businesses reduce their waste.
Landfills produce 15% of the total methane emissions in the U.S., which is more than 25 times more powerful than carbon dioxide, Chandler said.
To mitigate its carbon footprint and work toward a more sustainable future, SPS New England has partnered with Black Earth Compost as part of this initiative.
To learn more about Black Earth Compost and its programs, visit https://blackearthcompost.com.
SPS New England hopes to inspire other business owners to take similar action and follow the necessary steps to reduce greenhouse emissions.
Anyone with questions about the green initiative at SPS New England can reach out to Chandler at achandler@spsne.com.
