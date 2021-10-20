NEWBURYPORT — The weekly lunch program of St. Basil’s Ministries at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church is back in place on Mondays after being on a hiatus during the pandemic.
The program offers takeout meals each Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The church is at 7 Harris St.
The ministry is supported through donations from church parishioners, customers of the church’s Greek to Go events, and contributions from the Institution for Savings and Community Services of Newburyport.
