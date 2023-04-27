DANVERS — St. John’s Prep recently announced the students from Greater Newburyport who earned academic honors for the third quarter.
Students who qualified for the Head of School’s List earned grades of A- or above in all courses; students who qualified for the Principal’s List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses; and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses.
AMESBURY
Head of School’s List: Silas Cash ‘23, William Figulski ‘28, David Maloney ‘26, Matthew Nazzaro ‘26, Andrew Scorzoni ‘25, Aidan Sousa ‘26.
Principal’s List: Theodore Batmaca ‘23, Alexander Brescio ‘24, John Conrad ‘23, Jeremiah Ramirez ‘26, Matthew Spero ‘26, Lucas Zepf ‘27.
Honor Roll: Brennan Hanratty ‘23, Patrick Solomon ‘28.
GEORGETOWN
Head of School’s List: Jordan Alves ‘26, Harry Block ‘24, Kevin Correa ‘26, Nicolas Giannino ‘28, Jonah Greenblatt ‘26, Finn Jackson ‘26, Brendan Loewen ‘26, John Marino ‘29, Cole Morrison ‘24, Adam Sindoni ‘26, James Solopoulos ‘26, Matthew Stauss ‘23.
Principal’s List: William Minor ‘23.
Honor Roll: John Ellison ‘28, Ian Macdonald ‘25, James Minor ‘26, Demosthenes Nikolakopoulos ‘26, James Trigilio ‘23.
GROVELAND
Head of School’s List: Daniel Cantore ‘23, Ryan King ‘26, Ian Rose ‘23.
Principal’s List: Tyler Knox ‘23.
MERRIMAC
Honor Roll: Chibueze Anasiudu ‘26, Luke Mailhot ‘26.
NEWBURY
Head of School’s List: Justin Brown ‘27, Kiernan Brown ‘26, Christopher Brown ‘23, Nicholas Grimaldi ‘27, Christian Joyner ‘27, Matthew Lannan ‘26, Andrew McManus ‘27, Lachlan Rosolowski ‘25.
Principal’s List: Jack Carew ‘26, Harry Meurer ‘26, Ethan Sheehan ‘25.
Honor Roll: Callum Brown ‘23, Carson Irving ‘25, Evan Rosolowski ‘23, Salvatore Russello ‘26, Owen Vetree ‘23.
NEWBURYPORT
Head of School’s List: Cormac Barry ‘27, Daniel Baumfeld ‘24, Andrew Blanchette ‘27, Maxwell Coffin ‘28, Dylan Moore ‘28, Jack Oreal ‘27, Theo Refour ‘29, Dylan Shepard ‘28, James Wauchope ‘23.
Principal’s List: John Betz ‘23, Nicholas Blanchette ‘24, Walker Boyd ‘25, Michael Enes ‘27, Matthew Finnegan ‘23, Sebastian Freeman ‘25, Nathaniel Gasperoni ‘23, Garrett McIntosh ‘26, Henry Thurston ‘26, Robert Yim ‘25.
Honor Roll: Merrick Barlow ‘25, Connor Cronin ‘26, Marcus Duren ‘23, Lucas Massaro ‘24, Nathaniel O’Donnell ‘26.
ROWLEY
Head of School’s List: Henry Chisholm ‘29, Peter DePasquale ‘23, Alexander Desrochers ‘29, Carter Gibbs ‘25, Nathaniel Grenier ‘25, Patrick Savage ‘28.
Principal’s List: Owen Bell ‘23, Logan Mysliwy ‘25, John Pironti ‘28.
Honor Roll
Deacon Robillard ‘25, Jack Savage ‘25.
SALISBURY
Head of School’s List: Samuel Valentine ‘28.
Honor Roll: Joanel Nunez ‘26.
WEST NEWBURY
Head of School’s List: Taran Bolger ‘28, John Gregorio ‘24, Ford Hatch ‘28, Noah Lear ‘26, Cody Smith ‘24.
Principal’s List: Carson Sullivan ‘26.
Honor Roll: Cameron Babcock ‘24, William Clark ‘24, Jack DiFilippo ‘25, Wyatt Grant ‘24, Logan Hatch ‘26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.