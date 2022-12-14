DANVERS — St. John’s Prep recently announced the students from Greater Newburyport who earned academic honors for the first quarter.
Students who qualified for the Headmaster’s List earned grades of A- or above in all courses; students who qualified for the Principal’s List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses; and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses. (Grade 6 students will be eligible for honors beginning in the second quarter.)
AMESBURY
Headmaster’s List: Taran Bolger ‘28, Silas Cash ‘23, John Conrad ‘23, William Figulski ‘28, David Maloney ‘26, Andrew Scorzoni ‘25, Aidan Sousa ‘26.
Principal’s List: Alexander Brescio ‘24, Matthew Nazzaro ‘26, Jeremiah Ramirez ‘26, William Scorzoni ‘26, Matthew Spero ‘26, Lucas Zepf ‘27.
Honor Roll: Theodore Batmaca ‘23, Patrick Solomon ‘28, Michael Spero ‘24.
BYFIELD
Principal’s List: Lincoln DeAngelo ‘26.
GEORGETOWN
Headmaster’s List: Harry Block ‘24, Kevin Correa ‘26, Nicolas Giannino ‘28, Jonah Greenblatt ‘26, Finn Jackson ‘26, Cole Morrison ‘24, James Solopoulos ‘26, Matthew Stauss ‘23.
Principal’s List: Ian Macdonald ‘25, William Minor ‘23, Adam Sindoni ‘26.
Honor Roll: Jordan Alves ‘26, Brendan Loewen ‘26, James Minor ‘26, Demosthenes Nikolakopoulos ‘26, Vasili Scangas ‘25, James Trigilio ‘23, Joseph Allen Williams ‘24 .
NEWBURY
Headmaster’s List: Christopher Brown ‘23, Kiernan Brown ‘26, Justin Brown ‘27, Matthew Lannan ‘26.
Principal’s List: Nicholas Grimaldi ‘27, Carson Irving ‘25, Christian Joyner ‘27, Lachlan Rosolowski ‘25.
Honor Roll: Jack Carew ‘26, Andrew McManus ‘27, Evan Rosolowski ‘23, Ethan Sheehan ‘25, Owen Vetree ‘23, Frank Visconti ‘24.
NEWBURYPORT
Headmaster’s List: Cormac Barry ‘27, Daniel Baumfeld ‘24, Nicholas Blanchette ‘24, Andrew Blanchette ‘27, Marcus Duren ‘23, Michael Enes ‘27, Dylan Moore ‘28, Jack Oreal ‘27.
Principal’s List: Maxwell Coffin ‘28, Matthew Finnegan ‘23, Dylan Shepard ‘28, James Wauchope ‘23.
Honor Roll: Merrick Barlow ‘25, John Betz ‘23, Walker Boyd ‘25, Connor Cronin ‘26, Tucker Dunagan ‘23, Sebastian Freeman ‘25, Nathaniel Gasperoni ‘23, Samuel Joor ‘23, Lucas Massaro ‘24, Nathaniel O’Donnell ‘26, Henry Thurston ‘26, Luc Wittner ‘28.
ROWLEY
Headmaster’s List: Peter DePasquale ‘23, Carter Gibbs ‘25, Nathaniel Grenier ‘25, Logan Mysliwy ‘25, Deacon Robillard ‘25, Patrick Savage ‘28.
Principal’s List: Owen Bell ‘23.
SALISBURY
Headmaster’s List: Samuel Valentine ‘28.
Honor Roll: Joanel Nunez ‘26.
WEST NEWBURY
Headmaster’s List: Cameron Babcock ‘24, Ford Hatch ‘28, Noah Lear ‘26.
Principal’s List: John Gregorio ‘24.
Honor Roll: William Clark ‘24, Jack DiFilippo ‘25, Wyatt Grant ‘24, Logan Hatch ‘26, Cody Smith ‘24, Carson Sullivan ‘26, Gustavo Wood ‘23.
