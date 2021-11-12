NEWBURYPORT — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Newburyport is hosting Swords to Ploughshares Northeast on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. on the grounds behind the church at 166 High St.
Representatives of Swords to Ploughshares will bring a forge to St. Paul’s and guns that have been voluntarily surrendered through buy-back programs. The guns are melted down and transformed into garden tools. All are welcome to take part, including in the blacksmith process.
Swords to Plowshares has developed a program that reduces the number of guns on our streets and repurposes them into something that provides for positive community action.
Weapon parts are repurposed into various gardening tools either by prisoners in participating prisons, crew members from reentry programs or by volunteer blacksmiths.
The finished tools are donated to community gardens, agricultural high schools or used as donation incentives. The gardens then provide vegetables at harvest time that will be donated to soup kitchens and homeless shelters.
“We are thrilled to host Swords to Ploughshares this Sunday,” said the Rev. Jarred Mercer. “They’ve developed such a creative and beautiful way of transforming instruments of destruction into instruments of life, nourishment and peace, and it is sure to be a fun and meaningful experience for all ages.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.