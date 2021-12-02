NEWBURYPORT -- The online fair and silent auction hosted by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church runs through Sunday, Dec. 5.
The 62nd Annual Fall Fair and Silent Auction is being held online this year. Building on the success of last year’s online experience, the fundraiser will features high quality items for easy holiday shopping that support the local community.
The fair and silent auction is live at stpaulsnewburyport.org through 7 p.m. Sunday.
Highlights of this year’s fair include:
-- A lightHouse dinner for two in Newburyport's Rear Range Lighthouse with a $100 gift certificate toward a dinner from Mission Oak Grill, Starboard Galley, Brown Sugar by the Sea, or Loretta’s Restaurant. Value: $450.
-- A Weekend Getaway to the White Mountains
-- Specialty themed auction baskets
-- Gift cards to local businesses
-- Homemade baked goods, Christmas crafts, handmade items and knitted goods.
For more about St. Paul’s and the Virtual Fair and Silent Auction go to www.stpaulsnewburyport.org and or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stpauls.nbpt/
