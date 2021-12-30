NEWBURYPORT — St. Paul's Episcopal Church will welcome a second Afghan family into its converted temporary living space on High Street next week.
The family of 10, which includes eight children ranging in age from 3 to 19, were among the thousands evacuated when the U.S. military pulled out of Afghanistan in August.
Since then, they have been living on American military bases where they have had access to healthcare and other resources.
St. Paul's will welcome this second family as part of its partnership with the International Institute of New England — a Boston-based nonprofit with sites in Lowell and Manchester, New Hampshire that is working to resettle hundreds of families from Afghanistan, while also continuing its work with refugees and immigrants in other areas of the world.
Members of the High Street church initially prepared for a family of 13 to arrive earlier this month, followed by a family of 11, but plans changed due to the needs of the institute.
A family of nine, who arrived a couple of weeks ago, has been settling in at and has already registered its seven children to start at Newburyport Public Schools next week.
The First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church has also stepped up to provide space for a couple of families. The congregation's Afghan Refugee Resettlement Working Group is converting the Parish Hall, built in 1873, into temporary living quarters for a family of 11, which is set to arrive during the second week of January.
St. Paul’s rector, the Rev. Dr. Jarred Mercer, does not know if any of the members of the family arriving next week have any English proficiency.
He did confirm with the International Institute of New England that all three families coming to Newburyport speak Dari.
"This will hopefully provide some companionship for the family here," Mercer said.
The two families at St. Paul's will have some shared common spaces, but will have separate bedrooms.
The church has been working to set up English language classes for the families. A number of English language teachers in the community have already stepped up to assist the church, Mercer said.
A local man, who owns a 15-passenger seat bus, has also offered to help with transportation needs.
Financial donations will continue to be the most helpful in allowing these families to secure housing and other living essentials to ensure long-term stability.
Contributions can be made at http://stpaulsnewburyport.org/give (note that the gift is for Afghan evacuee housing) or by check to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport, MA 01950 (with a note in the memo line). All gifts are tax deductible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.