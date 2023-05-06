DOVER, N.H. — St. Thomas Aquinas High School recently announced the appointment of its new leadership with President Paul Marquis and Principal Michael Orlando Jr.
Marquis was appointed president in December after serving as principal since 2020. As principal, he led St. Thomas Aquinas through the COVID-19 pandemic with the implementation of in-person instruction, according to a news release from the school.
Marquis oversaw the first major renovations to the school’s two buildings in its 60-year history as part of its $7 million Legacy of Light Renaissance capital campaign.
Prior to becoming principal, Marquis spent more than 25 years as a classroom teacher and served as a member of the chemistry and physics faculty at St. Thomas Aquinas.
He has a wealth of experience in teaching strategies, learning environments, assessment practices, curriculum and technology development, proficiency and competency-based learning, and faculty mentoring, the release said.
Marquis also served as a coach for more than 50 sports seasons in a variety of athletics.
Marquis has biochemistry degree from the University of Maine and also attended Campbell University and the University of South Carolina. He is the parent of two current St. Thomas Aquinas students.
“We are in the midst of an exciting time at STA,” Marquis said in the release. “The commitment to our mission of transforming the lives of students through a rigorous Catholic education, guided by faith and reason, is as strong as ever.
“Our students are challenged academically, participate in tremendous extracurricular opportunities, and receive support in a caring community environment,” he added. “There is a joyful energy and hopeful optimism throughout the campus, and I am so blessed to be part of such a special place.”
Orlando becomes principal as of July 1. His extensive background in Catholic education began at Saint Anselm College, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Spanish language and literature, the release said.
He received a master’s degree in Hispanic studies from Simmons University and a doctorate of education from Northeastern University, specializing in teacher professional development in Catholic schools.
Throughout his 17 years at St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers, Orlando held roles in a multitude of positions, including language instructor at the high school and college levels, chairperson of the world language department, and assistant principal for mission and identity during the past five years.
“I am honored and blessed to be appointed to serve this great community as principal,” Orlando said in the release. “Throughout all of the conversations I have had over the last many weeks, it is evident that the St. Thomas Aquinas community has a strong sense and devotion to mission, values and its Catholic identity.
“I look forward to working with Mr. Marquis, the faculty, staff, students and families with hope and joy in all that we do together,” he added.
