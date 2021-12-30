AMESBURY – Effective Jan. 1, Mayor Kassandra Gove is requiring that any city employee, visitor or vendor entering any city building must wear a face covering regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
Employees do not have to wear a face covering when sitting at their desks. City employees learned of the new requirement in a Dec. 30 staff email, according to Caitlin Thayer, the mayor’s spokesperson.
The decision was made in coordination with the city’s Public Health team and utilizing current COVID-19 data plus guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).
On Dec. 21, the state’s DPH issued an advisory about wearing masks in public spaces: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-mask-requirements.
The protocol will be in place until further notice.
“As I’m sure you are aware, we are currently experiencing significant spread of the omicron variant. It is incredibly important to me that we keep our employees safe and limit spread across our staff and in our buildings,” Gove said in a statement.
Amesbury continues to update the data for the community regarding cases and vaccination once per week after the state puts out its data.
This information can be found at https://www.amesburyma.gov/home/news/covid-19-updates-and-information.
As part of the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative, the city continues to hold vaccine clinics in West Newbury, Thayer said.
