NEWBURYPORT — The community is invited to join local fifth-grader Sawyer Wilson on Earth Day, Friday, April 22, for Stash the Trash to reduce trash on local beaches and in the ocean.
The beach cleanup fundraising event will take place at Plum Island Point Beach, 278 Northern Blvd., Newburyport, from 8 to 11 a.m.
In case of rain, the event will take place Saturday, April 23, from 8 to 11 a.m.
All proceeds will support the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center’s services and programs that aim to end domestic violence.
Sawyer participates each year in the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center’s Walk Against Domestic Violence with her mom, Jennifer Wilson, who is co-chair of the center’s board of directors.
Registration for this event is $25 per person. People can register at www.jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org/events/stashthetrash/or at the event.
Trash bags, gloves and other personal protective equipment will be provided at the event. There will be a registration table to check in at Plum Island Point Beach near the beach access entrance between the public bathrooms and the Jason Sawyer Playground.
For those who cannot attend but want to support Sawyer’s $2,500 fundraising goal, donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stashthetrash.
If questions, email Sawyer at Sawyer@jeannegeiger.org.
G. Mello Disposal Corp. is the event's sponsor.
