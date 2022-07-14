SEABROOK — Nine of Seabrook Station nuclear power plant’s 121 sirens were mistakenly activated Tuesday, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn, along with leadership from the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, continue to work with the plant’s owner, NextEra Energy, and local emergency officials following the inadvertent activation of the emergency notification system along the coastline, a spokesperson said.
NextEra is conducting its own review of the incident, which caused momentary confusion and consternation in the region.
The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will also continue to work in partnership with the plant to review and ensure any recommended improvements are implemented.
“As soon as we became aware of the siren activation, we took immediate action to confirm and then notify our partners and the public that there was no threat or emergency at the plant,” said Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper.
“The department utilized all available messaging mediums to spread the word as quickly as possible, to include NH Alerts, Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system, social media and a press release,” she added.
The Wireless Emergency Alert system was activated for the specific area along the coastline where people initially heard the alarm. Public notification was also sent out via the NH Alerts system.
NH Alerts is a free public safety program provided by the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
“I have been in constant communication with the plant, who have indicated that this was a mistake and a comprehensive review will take place,” Quinn said. “As a 30-year Seabrook resident, I have full confidence in the plans and systems in place that were collaboratively developed between the state, the Seabrook Station nuclear power plant, and the Seacoast communities in the event of an actual emergency.”
Members of the public are encouraged to sign up for Seabrook Station specific notifications or other alerts at readynh.gov.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
