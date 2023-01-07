STOW — In one of its last acts in office Tuesday, the Baker-Polito administration announced that 266 municipal fire departments will receive $1.9 million in grants to fund fire and life safety education for children and older adults.
This sets a record for the Student Awareness of Fire Education, or SAFE, and Senior SAFE programs. The previous record of 253 communities to receive grants was set in fiscal 2018, according to a news release.
“For more than 25 years, the SAFE grant program has provided hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts students with fire and life safety lessons that last a lifetime,” then-Gov. Charlie Baker said in the release. “We are glad that this year’s awards will support consistent, statewide, professional safety education in a record number of communities.”
The average number of children who die in fires annually has dropped by nearly 80% since the SAFE program began in fiscal 1996, and Massachusetts recently went nearly three years without losing a child to fire.
The Senior SAFE program was launched in fiscal 2014, funding fire safety education for another vulnerable population – seniors, who face a disproportionate risk of dying in a fire at home, the release said.
“The Senior SAFE grants support home visits, smoke and CO alarm installations, and fire safety presentations delivered by firefighters in partnership with service providers,” said former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. “This valuable program gives older adults the tools, knowledge and strategies to stay safe and independent at home.”
The awards provide $1,103,488 in SAFE funding for 262 fire departments; $562,194 in Senior SAFE funding for 265 fire departments; and $252,783 for regional trailer props used by multiple fire departments to teach and demonstrate fire safety skills. Every department that applied for a grant received funding.
“The SAFE and Senior SAFE programs bring trained firefighter-educators together with children and older adults to deliver age-appropriate fire and life safety lessons,” said State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. “Fire service programs like these are part of the reason Massachusetts is one of the most fire-safe states in the nation, and I’m very glad that more communities than ever applied for this year’s grants.”
The two grant programs are funded through legislative earmarks to the Executive Office of the Public Safety & Security and are administered by the Department of Fire Services.
For more on fire service grant opportunities, visit www.mass.gov/info-details/grants-for-fire-departments.
