SAlSBURY — Believing he was bypassed unfairly in his bid to become the Police Department’s newest lieutenant, Sgt. James Leavitt hoped the state’s Civil Service Commission would reverse the town’s decision to name someone else to the position.
But the commission recently ruled that although the hiring process was flawed in multiple ways, the town’s decision to hire former K-9 officer Richard Dellaria for the position was justified and denied Leavitt’s appeal.
Leavitt, who joined the department in 2000 and leads sexual assault and domestic violence investigations, was one of three finalists – along with Dellaria and former Salisbury police Sgt. Steve Sforza – to succeed Lt. Robert Roy.
Roy announced his retirement in January 2020 and formally stepped down that September. Dellaria was promoted to lieutenant about the same time.
But believing the interview process was skewed and should have been handled differently, Leavitt appealed the town’s decision to the Civil Service Commission on Oct. 23, 2020.
A preliminary hearing was conducted in January with a full hearing, which included cross-examination by Leavitt’s attorney, Nicole Reilly, taking place March 30.
Among the town’s reasons for hiring Dellaria over the other candidates was his education level, his job performance and his performance during interviews.
As part of the hiring process, however, the candidates took an examination monitored by a company hired by the town. Leavitt scored the highest of the three, according to the decision.
The interviews conducted by Town Manager Neil Harrington and Police Chief Thomas Fowler were “problematic, highly subjective and unrecorded,” according to the commission.
The commission also ruled that Harrington and Fowler gave special and unannounced weight to a candidate’s education level. Dellaria has a master’s degree while Leavitt does not have a bachelor’s degree.
“Despite these flaws, however, in the absence of any evidence of political influence or bias,” the decision reads, “the bypass of Sgt. Leavitt, a veteran, in favor of the selected nonveteran candidate, who ranked just one point below him on the eligible list, was reasonably justified based on other objective criteria that favored the selected candidate for the position of second-in-command of this relatively small police department, including the selected candidate’s presentation of a documented long-term vision for the department and perceived shortcomings in Sgt. Leavitt’s performance of his administrative duties.”
In its decision, the commission reported that Fowler expressed concern with his inability to reach Leavitt while off duty. Fowler also reported that Leavitt had “challenges simultaneously completing complex tasks in a timely manner,” and would sometime have a hard time meting out appropriate discipline to employees.
“Salisbury certainly can improve its selection process to eliminate the flaws I have noted above,” Commissioner Paul Stein wrote in his report. “Nevertheless, Salisbury did establish a legitimate positive reason to favor the selected candidate.”
Reilly said Leavitt was disappointed in the ruling but did not indicate if he would appeal the commission’s decision.
“We do not agree with the decision made by the Civil Service Commission,” Reilly wrote. “Despite the ruling, the comments and criticisms made by the commission in their decision reflect the necessity of change in the way the town of Salisbury handles matters of this nature.”
Fowler declined to comment, calling it a “personnel matter.”
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.