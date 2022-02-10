SALISBURY — Residents had a chance to make their concerns about parking, bike paths and mailboxes heard when the state presented its new, hybrid plan for its planned North End Boulevard redesign project Tuesday night.
The state intends to reconstruct a two-mile stretch of North End Boulevard (Route 1A) that would include new two-way separated bike and pedestrian lanes running from the intersection of North End Boulevard and Beach Road up to the corner of North End Boulevard and Route 286.
The proposed $2.3 million project would also include the reconstruction of driveway aprons; removing and replacing fences and guardrail when needed; adjusting, cleaning, rebuilding and upgrading drainage structures; replacing broken granite curbing; removing and resetting traffic signs; and final pavement markings.
MassDOT project manager Eric Nova hosted a virtual public meeting on the project Tuesday night that saw nearly 100 people in attendance, including Town Manager Neil Harrington, as well as Selectmen Wilma McDonald and Chuck Takesian.
Nova told the attendees that the project is in the preliminary design phase and the hybrid design that was presented Tuesday was the third developed so far. The state presented its first design to residents in November 2020 and August 2021.
Jacobs Engineering project manager Patrick Crowley and team member Leslie Vasquez also spoke during Tuesday night’s meeting.
According to Crowley, the state had initially hoped to provide a pair of 10.5 foot travel lanes for vehicles as well as a 12-foot-wide, shared-use pedestrian and cyclist path separated from the roadway by a 5-foot buffer.
But prior input from the public prompted the state to create a plan that now includes the two, 10.5-foot travel lanes, as well as a continuous 6.5-foot sidewalk for pedestrians as well as a continuous, 9-foot, elevated, two-way bike path and a 7-foot shoulder which could be used for street parking.
“We want everyone using this roadway to have the designated space necessary to travel the way they choose, without a risk or fear of safety,” Vasquez said.
Takesian mentioned that he had heard from North End Boulevard residents who believe the proposed sidewalks and bike lanes are too large.
“On the sidewalk, really, all you need is 4 feet. On the bike lane, all you need is 3 feet, each way,” Takesian said. “You’re taking up a lot of space, which gets me to the travel lane, which is 10.5 feet. That is very small.”
The state’s hybrid concept should also cause the elimination of between 23 to 30 street parking spots on North End Boulevard. Local home owner Tom Saab mentioned his concerns about parking Tuesday night.
“For 80 to 100 years, people have been parking on Route 1A,” Saab said. “The value of people’s homes are based on the availability of street parking. If people start losing their street parking ability, the property values will plummet and I mean plummet. Already, I have three individual homeowners who are ready to sell in advance of this project.”
Residents also voiced their concerns about potentially lowering the speed limit on North End Boulevard.
McDonald said that she is a resident of North End Boulevard and was wondering where her mailboxes will go, once the project is finished.
Crowley said that the state should place the mailboxes at the curb line, adjacent to the shoulder.
A trio of additional virtual meetings on the project are currently being planned by the state beginning in the spring. Nova also encouraged residents to reach out to the state via email at DOTHighwayDesign@dot.state.ma.us.
Public Works director Lisa DeMeo said Tuesday night that copies of the state’s new hybrid plan will be made available at the Department of Public Works office on Lafayette Road.
“If you have any questions after tonight, please call the office and set up a time to come in and talk about it,” DeMeo said.
The phone number to call is 978-463-0656.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
