SALISBURY — Local and state fire officials announced Tuesday that although the cause of a nine-alarm fire on Central Avenue in January remains undetermined, investigators found no evidence that it was intentionally set.
Based on an examination of the scene, security video footage, interviews with more than 15 witnesses and other evidence, investigators determined that the early morning, windswept fire Jan. 17 began along the right side of Michael’s Oceanfront Motel, near the front of the building, about 1:38 am.
Because of major damage where the fire started and to surrounding structures, investigators were not able to rule out the improper disposal of smoking materials or an electrical malfunction as potential causes, Salisbury Fire Chief Scott Carrigan, Salisbury Police Chief Thomas Fowler and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said in a joint statement.
The fire left 36 people homeless.
“The magnitude of this fire and the high wind conditions had us very concerned about the community’s safety, and I again want to recognize the work of Salisbury firefighters and the firefighters from surrounding cities and towns who rushed to help in the early morning hours,” Carrigan said. “Five buildings were a total loss, but we’re extremely fortunate that this fire was contained and did not cause any injuries or worse.”
Michael’s Oceanfront Motel at 40 Central Ave. featured 22 rooms and was built about 1974. The property was last assessed at $1,050,900 ($440,000 building value, $606,800 land value and extra features valued at $3,300.)
A fire creates and destroys evidence, officials said. Massachusetts uses National Fire Protection Association Standard 921: Guide for Fire and Explosion Investigations as the protocol for investigating where and how fires started. Under this standard, investigators are required to classify a fire as undetermined if they are unable to eliminate all but one possible cause, according to Ostroskey.
“Investigators found that smoking materials and an electrical event were potential causes of this fire,” Ostroskey said. “These are also the leading causes of fatal fires in Massachusetts, and the danger at night is even greater because people are sleeping. As we enter the time of year when more smokers are stepping outside, we want to remind everyone to use a sturdy ashtray with water or sand and put it out, all the way, every time. Remember also to check extension cords and replace them if they’re cracked, damaged or worn, and use only outdoor-rated extension cords when using them outside the home.”
The fire was first reported at 1:46 a.m. by someone at 38 Central Ave. who called 911 after being alerted about the fire by another occupant, and a state Department of Transportation employee who saw flames next to the hotel and called Salisbury police. Salisbury police officers and firefighters began arriving moments later.
More than 100 firefighters and about 30 pieces of firefighting apparatus from Salisbury and communities across Essex County and southern New Hampshire responded. They were assisted by the Department of Fire Services, which brought specialized apparatus and personnel to support communications and firefighter health and safety during the blaze, as well as the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, Cataldo Ambulance, the Boston Sparks Association and Rehab 5.
The origin and cause of the fire were jointly investigated by the Salisbury Fire Department, Salisbury Police Department and State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.