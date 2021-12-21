BOSTON — The Baker-Polito administration announced Monday the Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Ecological Restoration has awarded nearly $1 million in grants, with $45,000 going toward a dam removal project in Ipswich and more than $60,000 for a partnership involving the Merrimack River Watershed Council.
Although no funding was attached, a dam removal project on the Parker River in Newbury was designated as a “priority project,” which makes it eligible to receive technical assistance from DER staff, technical services by qualified contractors, and/or direct funding.
The $1 million in grants, to 25 projects statewide, seek to strengthen community preparedness for large storms, improve climate-ready infrastructure, protect fisheries, wildlife and river habitats, and restore floodplain habitat and flood storage capabilities, according to a press release.
DER awarded $180,472 in state funding to support three partnerships through its new Regional Restoration Partnerships Program, $708,500 in state grant money to nine Priority Ecological Restoration Projects, and $82,000 to a project that is part of DER’s Culvert Replacement Training Initiative.
“As the impacts associated with climate change are felt throughout the commonwealth, our administration continues to support projects in communities across the state that increase Massachusetts’ climate resilience,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in the release. “This ecological restoration work directly aligns with our goals, which will have long-lasting benefits within the many regions of the state.”
The Regional Restoration Partnerships Program helps nonprofit organizations and regional planning agencies increase their capacity to lead and support ecological restoration within their regions through direct financial and technical assistance.
Under this program, the Merrimack Restoration Partnership, run by the Merrimack River Watershed Council will receive $61,553.
The partnership will support river and stream barrier removal projects, in-stream habitat enhancement and restoration, and climate resilience activities, riparian restoration and floodplain connectivity work in the Merrimack River watershed, according to the release.
This year’s funding will be used to develop restoration planning and feasibility studies, public education and communication tool development, and to support partners working on implementation activities.
The 10 established priority projects under the state’s Priority Projects Program that are receiving funding include wetland restoration, dam removal, floodplain reconnection, culvert replacement, and cranberry bog restoration projects that restore healthy habitat while also helping communities prevent storm damage, address aging infrastructure and improve outdoor recreation.
The Ipswich River Watershed Association will receive $45,000 for the Ipswich River restoration/Ipswich Mills Dam removal.
This award will support subsurface investigations to facilitate dam removal design advancement for the removal of the Ipswich Mills Dam, a head-of-tide dam on the Ipswich River. Its removal will provide access to spawning habitat for a wide range of fish species.
State Rep. Jamie Zahlaway Belsito, D-Topsfield, said she was “thrilled” to hear about the money for the Ipswich project.
“This project is essential for the future health and wellness of our district’s most treasured water resource, the Ipswich River,” she said in the release. “The $45,000 grant will allow continued work with the Ipswich River Watershed Association, the town of Ipswich, the Division of Marine Fisheries, the NOAA Restoration Center, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, to obtain the remaining necessary information on structural and technical issues on dam removal design, for us to achieve a healthy and sustainable Ipswich River.”
Through the Priority Projects Program, DER selects projects that advance the mission to restore and protect rivers, wetlands and watersheds.
The Larkin Road dam removal/Parker River restoration in Newbury is among the 12 projects given the priority designation.
That project will remove the Larkin Road dam and associated structures to restore fish passage through the formerly impounded reach. It will also restore water quality, aquatic habitat connectivity, and natural riverine sediment regimes.
