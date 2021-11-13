BOSTON -- State public health officials are making a major push to convince skeptical parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 with pediatric doses now available for younger age groups.
Last week, federal health officials gave emergency authorization for Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds, making more than 515,000 additional children in Massachusetts eligible to get their shots.
To promote vaccinations among the younger age group, the state Department of Public Health is running a series of digital ads featuring preteens talking about getting the vaccine and urging others in their age group to get their shots.
As of Monday, at least 15,000 children ages 5 to 11 had been given their first vaccine shots, according to state health officials. More than 70,000 other pediatric vaccine appointments had been scheduled through the state's VaxFinder website.
Public health officials expect that number to grow substantially in coming weeks as more parents decide to vaccinate their kids.
"There are literally hundreds of provider offices -- pediatricians' offices, family practice offices, community health centers, hospital settings -- that are making the vaccine available," Dr. Larry Madoff, medical director for the DPH's Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences, told a legislative panel earlier this week. "I know a lot of parents are very excited to be able to offer vaccination to their children."
Still, state health officials have rolled out public education campaigns to reach skeptical parents who may be worried about potential side effects.
Dr. Lloyd Fisher, a pediatrician and president of the Massachusetts chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, posted a video on social media of himself with his 8-year-old son Daniel, both urging parents to get their children vaccinated.
"The data are clear," Fisher said. "Regardless of your child's age and medical history, and even if you or your child are at very low risk of severe disease from infection, the risk of complications and side effects from the vaccine are still far lower than complications from the virus itself."
The Food and Drug Administration says clinical trials found the kid-size vaccine is 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19.
Side-effects among children who participated in clinical trials were minor and included sore arms, a fever or mild aches, the FDA said.
Eligible children will get two shots, at least three weeks apart, of the smaller doses — each shot roughly one-third of the amount given to teenagers and adults.
Nationally, the White House estimated on Wednesday that nearly a million young children have received an initial shot since the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was cleared for 5- to 11-year-olds.
To ramp up vaccination rates, Massachusetts has rolled out more mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to visit schools and community centers.
The Yankee Line bus company is hosting mobile clinics in across the state as part of its ongoing "Vax Bus Tour," using the company's buses to provide community-based clinics. One of the buses made a stop in Newburyport earlier this week.
Overall, Massachusetts has vaccinated more than 4.7 million people -- about 70% of the eligible population -- one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation.
At least 80% of Massachusetts children ages 12-17 -- who became eligible for their shots in May -- have been vaccinated, according to state health data.
But health officials acknowledge that they face a challenge is reaching the younger age groups.
A recent poll by Kaiser Family Foundation found only about one-third of parents with children ages 5-11 were willing to get them vaccinated.
Vaccinating the 5-11 age group will be crucial for public schools that want to lift a statewide masking policy put in place by the Baker administration.
Under that policy, school must verify at least 80% of staff and students are vaccinated to lift the restrictions. To date, only a handful have qualified.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com
