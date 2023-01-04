BOSTON — The state's top elected officials begin the new year with double-digit raises that bump up their base pay under a controversial 6-year-old law.
The state constitution requires the governor to adjust lawmakers' pay every two years based on changes in median household income. Meanwhile, a 2017 law tied the salaries of the state's constitutional officers to changes in state wages over the preceding eight quarters, rather than median household income.
Incoming Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll received a raise even before they were sworn into office Thursday for four-year terms.
Healey, the state's former attorney general, received a 20.1% pay bump, or $37,185 more than Charlie Baker's $185,000 base pay in the previous year. Healey is also eligible for the governor's $65,000 housing allowance, which would bring her total compensation to $287,185 this year.
Driscoll, who as Salem's mayor was paid $150,000 a year, will also get a raise with the lieutenant governor's salary set to rise from $165,000 to $198,165.
Attorney General Andrea Campbell and State Auditor Diana Dizoglio, who were also sworn into office this week, received raises when they took over the two statewide offices.
It's not clear if Secretary of State Bill Galvin – who was elected to an eighth term Nov. 8 and is also eligible for a raise this year – will take the money.
State Treasurer Deb Goldberg hadn't decided earlier this week whether she would take the extra pay, despite being eligible for a raise.
State legislators saw their base pay rise by $3,118 per year, or about 4.42%, increasing their base pay from $70,536 to $73,654 annually.
That doesn't include leadership and committee stipends, which could bump up pay for some by more than $9,000 a year, or office and travel expenses.
Lawmakers also receive an additional increase in pay from stipends that lawmakers get for leadership and committee posts.
Besides a boost in base pay and stipends, they were eligible for a nearly 5% increase in their office and travel expense budgets, which range from $15,000 to $20,000, depending on how far they live from the Statehouse.
Many lawmakers also have jobs in the private sector to supplement their income.
Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, and House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, will see their compensation rise to more than $200,000 in the upcoming two-year session.
For lawmakers, it's their fourth raise since the 2017 law went into effect.
Lawmakers started the 2021-22 biennial session with a 6.46% raise, increasing their base pay by $4,280 per year. They received a 5.93% raise at the beginning of the 2019-20 session and a 4.2% raise during the 2017-18 session.
In a letter to Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker said the median household income in Massachusetts rose by 4.42% over the two years since the last adjustment in base pay, triggering the state-mandated adjustment.
Fiscal watchdogs say elected officials should not receive raises with taxpayers still struggling with record-high inflation and other pocketbook pressures, including the threat of a recession looming.
Paul Craney, a spokesman for the conservative Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, pointed out that the pay raises come as the state's new voter-approved "millionaires tax" goes into effect. He accused legislative leaders of "tapping deeper into the taxpayer trough" by accepting the raises.
“In response to the narrow passage of Question 1, which will take more money from taxpayers and dump it into the legislatively doled out general fund, Statehouse politicians feel they can afford the largest pay raise since 2017," he said.
"If that is the case, then taxpayers should be afforded broad tax cuts and tax eliminations to help keep Massachusetts economically competitive in response to the economic harm associated with Question 1."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.