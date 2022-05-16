BOSTON — Massachusetts cities and towns will have access to $1.3 billion in low interest loans and grants to replace aging drinking water and sewer systems.
The money, which will be provided through the state's Clean Water Revolving Trust Fund, will partially fund 183 projects by providing low-interest-rate loans and grants to fund construction, planning and asset management projects designed to improve water quality, upgrade or replace aging drinking water and sewer systems.
Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card said the funding will help communities "by updating their water infrastructure, investing in energy efficiency and renewable energy at treatment facilities, and addressing the problem of emerging contaminants in our drinking water."
"These efforts make the delivery of local water resources more sustainable, reliable, and affordable," she said in a statement.
Locally, Haverhill is getting the largest share of funding through the program with more than $84 million in low-interest loans and grants awarded through the program.
The funding will be devoted to several projects, some of which are already underway, to repair sewage pumps. The city will also be getting $7 million through the state program to help cover the cost of closing and capping the 20-acre Northern Mound landfill.
Meanwhile, Lawrence is slated to receive $6.4 million from the latest round of funding for sewer and stormwater projects, according to the state agency.
Gloucester will be getting more than $2.6 million in loans and grants for water and sewer projects at Riggs Point and Riverdale Park, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection said.
The money comes from a $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in November, which provides more than $50 billion for states to update drinking water and wastewater systems.
Initially, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will be releasing $7.4 billion in clean water funds to states, tribes and territories.
The Baker administration said the latest round of funding through the trust fund is backed by $189 million from the new infrastructure law and another $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The uplift in funding comes as Massachusetts cities and towns are facing major water and sewer infrastructure needs — and a hefty price tag to go along with it.
In 2012, a legislative task force found cities and towns face $21.4 billion worth of water and sewer upgrades in the next two decades, calling it "one of the biggest fiscal challenges" for local governments. State officials say that estimate is likely much larger from the impact of record inflation levels and other cost factors.
Communities have been raising taxes and borrowing hundreds of millions of dollars to upgrade water and sewer systems, many of them more than a century old.
Gov. Charlie Baker has filed a proposal to spend $5 billion over the next five years on infrastructure needs, including money for water and sewer projects.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
