SALISBURY — Residents received a preview on Wednesday night of the state’s plans to repave Route 1 from Newbury to the Newburyport rotary and up to Salisbury.
Department of Transportation project manager Eric Nova said during the virtual public meeting that the $12.5 million project calls for resurfacing 6.7 miles of Route 1 from Newbury, starting at the Rowley town line. The project also includes reconstruction of the intersection of Route 1, Middle Road and Hanover Street in Newbury, with the work running through Newburyport and continuing up to the School Street and Route 1A intersection in Salisbury.
Construction of the state and federally funded project is scheduled to begin in June and end by March 2025.
The project also includes the Newburyport rotary, near the MBTA commuter rail station, as well as the recently completed One Boston Way housing complex. Consultant Jessica Lizza spoke about the rotary, where she said two northbound lanes to Route 1 would be maintained.
“The inside lane would be a through or left turn lane and the outside lane would be used for a right turn only,” Lizza said. “So, the right turn lane would be for any vehicles exiting to State Street or to the business driveways on the east side of the intersection.”
Route 1 south would make use of a single-lane option, where two lanes become one prior to the intersection, she said.
“This still allows a single lane to exit and a single lane to enter on that northern leg of Route 1,” Lizza said.
The new rotary would also include a shared-use path crossing that connects Parker Street on the east side of Route 1 and takes pedestrians and bicyclists over to a crossing that would eventually connect to the west side and the MBTA commuter rail station.
The new shared-use path would also make use of pedestrian hybrid crossing signals that remain dark until activated.
“This will include improved entry and exit geometry to help slow drivers down and provide improved safety,” Lizza said. “Lastly, new pavement markings, delineators and signage will be provided throughout the intersection to help guide users through the rotary easier and safer.”
Nova said the state expects the final design to be submitted by early to mid-January, with resurfacing beginning in June. Salisbury completed a $3 million water main replacement project on Bridge Road over the summer.
The work had been scheduled to coincide with the state’s repaving of Route 1 and initially scheduled for this year.
But with the state delaying the start of its project until next summer and with a possible 2025 completion date, Salisbury Selectman Chuck Takesian asked if his town could receive top priority from the state when it comes to repaving Route 1.
Engineer Brian Fallon told Takesian that the state plans to mill and pave the Salisbury section of Route 1 next summer.
“We are going to make a special provision in our contract that the contractor addresses Bridge Road as its first item of business when they start their work,” Fallon said.
Fallon also told Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington that the state plans to leave a minimum of a five-foot shoulder on Bridge Road that could be used for bike or walking paths in the future.
The representatives for the state also took questions from the virtual audience Wednesday night.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
