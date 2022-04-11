NEWBURY — A Winthrop father who repeatedly drove the wrong way on Interstate 95 in July with his terrified wife, mother and two children in the vehicle was ordered to remain medication compliant after reaching a plea deal Friday in Newburyport District Court.
In addition to two counts of reckless endangerment of a child, Yassine Bahbah, 33, was charged on July 16 with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, a state highway wrong-way violation and a marked lanes violation. Bahbah saw the first four charges generally continued for a year while he was found not responsible for the state highway wrong-way and marked lanes violations.
Trooper Daniel Henderson laid stop sticks beneath the Central Street overpass on Interstate 95 north on July 16 about 1:55 a.m. after police received numerous reports of a car driving south on the northbound side of the Whittier Bridge.
But before the car passed Henderson’s tire deflation device, it corrected its course and was driving south on the southbound side of the highway, according to the trooper’s report.
Henderson caught up with Bahbah’s Chevy Tahoe, flashing his emergency lights. Bahbah weaved in and out of lanes before coming to a stop in the first travel lane near the Jewett Street overpass in Georgetown.
Bahbah then stepped on the gas pedal and drove into the median and back onto the highway, but this time he was heading north on the southbound side.
“I was able to turn around and begin driving down the median with my emergency lights activated to alert oncoming traffic. The vehicle was traveling in the high speed lane in the wrong direction, with a tractor trailer coming towards it,’ Henderson wrote, adding that it came to another stop in the high-speed lane south of Central Street in Newbury.
After driving up to the Tahoe a second time, Henderson ordered Bahbah to get out of the SUV and hand him the keys. Bahbah followed both orders.
“He turned around, put his hands over his head and stated ‘if you are going to shoot me, I want you to shoot me facing me,’” Henderson wrote in his report.
Henderson handcuffed Bahbah and placed him in his cruiser. About the same time, another trooper arrived to help. Henderson then drove the SUV off the highway and into the breakdown lane as his mother, wife and two children, ages 2 and 7, watched.
The two women were “shaking profusely and very clearly in shock,” the report said.
Bahbah’s wife told Henderson that her husband was mentally ill and as they were driving back to Winthrop, he told everyone in the car “they are after us, they’re going to kill us, and we are all dead,” Henderson wrote in his report.
“I firmly believed that Bahbah was having a psychological/mental health episode,” Henderson wrote, adding that Bahbah was driven to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for an evaluation.
A relative came to pick up Bahbah’s family and drive them home to Winthrop, according to Henderson’s report.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.