NEWBURYPORT — Charlie Tontar outraised and outspent Sean Reardon in their race for mayor in September, the most recent month reported to the state.
Tontar, an at-large city councilor, and Reardon, a member of the School Committee, will both be on the ballot Tuesday to succeed Mayor Donna Holaday for a four-year term.
Tontar started September with $14,980.16 in the bank, he took in $9,184.71 and spent $13,616.75, according to the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
Tontar’s campaign ended September with $10,548.12 in the bank.
Reardon began September with $8,171.39 in the bank, he took in $1,020.36, and spent $1,985.66 over a 30-day period.
At the end of September, Reardon’s campaign had $7,206.09 in the bank.
These people each donated $1,000 to Tontar’s campaign: Josiah Lilly of Water Street, Newburyport; John Weston of East Boylston Street, Newburyport; and retired Lowell resident Sylvia Tontar, according to state records.
Tontar also received $500 donations from Marian Leighton Levy of Merrimack Street, Newburyport, and from Newbury resident Bryce Anderson.
Tontar received $250 donations from Elena Russo of Bromfield Street, Newburyport, and Millennial Media Director of Operations Benjamin Harman of High Street, Newburyport.
Tontar’s campaign also received three $200 donations, three $150 donations, 27 $100 donations, and 21 $50 donations, according to state records.
Tontar spent $11,128.01 at Connolly Printing of Woburn for printing and point-of-sale purchases in September; $1,500 to campaign manager Josh Laramie of Topsfield; $500 to North Side Ventures LLC of Lowell for compliance consulting; and $204.53 was paid to Facebook for point-of-sale purchases.
Reardon received a $300 donation from Linda Leavis-Colson of Lincoln Street, Newburyport; a $250 donation from Ronald Trieff of Shandel Drive, Newburyport; a $150 donation, three $100 donations and two $25 donations in September, state records said.
The School Committee member paid $1,000 to political consultant La Nita Dykes; $212.04 to Minuteman Press for campaign literature; and $150 to Act Blue Donate for tickets to the 3T2C Democratic fundraiser.
Reardon did get a fundraising jump on Tontar when he announced his mayoral candidacy in December, taking in $4,053.89 that month while Tontar joined the race in June and took in $14,115.27 to start.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
