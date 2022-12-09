BOSTON — State utility regulators have fined more than a dozen real estate developers for violating state and federal laws on natural gas pipeline safety.
The state Department of Public Utilities issued $130,000 in fines to the developers last month, including Townhomes of Beverly, Haverhill-based Lesley Management Inc. and Roxbury-based Cruz Companies, after they failed to respond to alleged gas pipeline violations on properties they own.
In September, the agency issued notices of probable violations to the companies, warning them that they are not in compliance with state and federal pipeline safety regulations. But regulators said none of the companies responded to the notices, as required under state law.
In November, the department issued orders fining the companies $10,000 each for the alleged violations and for failing to respond to the notices from regulators.
Regulators did not disclose the specifics of the alleged violations by each company. All of the companies cited by the department operate what is called a “master meter” that provides natural gas service to housing developments and commercial properties.
But DPU filings noted that none of the companies had plans or procedures for operating or maintaining the natural gas systems, or dealing with gas leaks or other emergencies, as required under state and federal pipeline regulations.
The state agency gave the companies 20 days to appeal the ruling or pay the fines and 180 days to resolve the alleged violations.
Gas safety has been a concern on Beacon Hill since the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas explosions, which killed a teenager, destroyed dozens of homes, and prompted the evacuations of more than 50,000 residents in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover. A state of emergency lasted more than two years.
Federal regulators and a consulting firm hired by the state said investigations revealed that the gas disaster was preceded by a series of glaring mistakes by the former Columbia Gas in the years preceding the incident, including shoddy record keeping and lack of emergency safety plans.
In response, Gov. Charlie Baker and lawmakers pushed through a series of new requirements aimed at improving safety in the state’s natural gas distribution system, including updated rules for safety plans and a mandate that certified engineers review plans for work on major pipelines.
But state regulators are also getting more aggressive about going after utilities and others for violations of state and federal gas safety rules.
In October, National Grid was fined $1.6 million by utility regulators for safety violations on natural gas pipelines over nearly three dozen bridges, some dating back more than a decade.
An investigation determined that of 646 bridge crossings in National Grid’s gas distribution area, at least 32 were listed in “poor” condition for corrosion of the metal pipelines for at least two inspection cycles, dating back to 2015.
Of those, 16 bridge crossings were identified as having been in “poor” condition for three or more cycles — as far back as 2006, according to regulators.
In March, the DPU initiated an enforcement action against the company, ordering it to pay a $1.6 million fine and fix the deteriorating pipes.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
