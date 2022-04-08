NEWBURYPORT — The city’s effort to build gender-neutral bathrooms at Market Landing Park hit a major roadblock Wednesday when the Board of State Examiners of Plumbers and Gas Fitters turned down its application.
The application, filed by Mayor Sean Reardon and others March 18, was seeking a waiver of state plumbing codes to replace a restroom building with a new building at a different location. The new building would be a “fully gender-neutral restroom space” that also included a small visitors center.
The plan called for eight toilets inside individual full-sized stalls and four lavatories. There would also be two family restrooms each with a lavatory and a toilet. The center would consist of restrooms, a janitor’s closet, a mechanical room and a small area for a visitor kiosk and an occupant to sit.
City Planner Andrew Port, who also filed the application, confirmed the ruling.
“Accordingly we anticipate continuing facility design with a more standard male/female restroom configuration, with two individual family restrooms as well,” Port wrote in an email.
In February, the City Council’s Ad Hoc Committee on Market Landing Park Expansion voted 3-2 to recommend the plan submitted to the state. Voting in favor were council President Heather Shand and Councilors at large Connie Preston and Ed Cameron.
Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid and Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley voted in opposition.
The plan also received approval from the city’s building commissioner, plumbing inspector and the Board of Health, according to the city.
During an Ad Hoc Committee on Market Landing Park Expansion meeting Wednesday, the group was briefed on the state’s vote. Members also voted to adopt a new building design that would include eight gender-neutral family restrooms each with their own private door, according to McCauley.
“You’ll have a modicum of privacy and they’ll be gender neutral,” McCauley said.
Cameron said in a text it was “unfortunate that the city’s request was not granted.”
“But I think we have found a good workaround that will allow bathroom access for all people and be accessible for families as well. Some are questioning the need for public bathrooms as part of a waterfront park but I think it’s an important amenity both for locals and visitors,” Cameron wrote.
Asked why he opposed the original proposal, McCauley said it contained cost and safety concerns he could not support and added that it had nothing to do with the bathrooms being gender neutral.
McCauley also said city officials knew they were rolling the dice when they asked the state to approve “something that hasn’t been done before.”
The state’s vote is being heralded by residents who signed an online petition against the city’s proposal.
“Personally I am very pleased that the state stepped in and put an end to this absurdity. I’m all for equality for all people but when I close the door in a bathroom stall ‘gender equity’ is the furthest thing from my mind,” Newburyport resident Michael Cronan wrote in an email to The Daily News.
The petition, submitted by local resident John Catino on behalf of Newburyport Common Sense Parents, said the city “quietly proposed” building an open same-sex bathroom in a public park. As of Thursday afternoon, the petition had 133 signatures.
“When I found out about this waterfront bathroom plan I was motivated to create a petition against it. It received 130 signatures in 48 hours. A significant percentage of taxpayers and parents in this community strongly oppose having open public park bathrooms where their young children will be forced to use stalls and sinks inches away from strangers of the opposite sex or of uncertain or transitioning gender,” Catino wrote in an email.
“Those same taxpayers and parents hold no animus or ‘hate’ for any sexual orientation. They just want safe, private traditional restroom facilities for their children, and have no objection to providing the same to the proportion of the public that prefers another separate option. We demand that our elected representatives pay attention to these demonstrable facts,” Catino’s email adds.
As part of the city’s application it included the following explanation why it was important to build a gender-neutral restroom facility.
“It is the intention of the city to provide a clear sense of safety and acceptance for everyone in our public facilities, regardless of gender or gender identification, a place where all can feel accepted and free from any pressures to conform to the outdated gender norm that society places on them,” the city’s statement reads.
The city also cited pending legislation on Beacon Hill that would amend the state’s building code to permit gender-neutral restrooms in new buildings or buildings undergoing repairs or renovations. The legislation, which is now being reviewed by the House and Senate as two bills, would also rid the need for variances or waivers for gender-neutral restrooms
“While Newburyport’s request for a variance is submitted in advance of the effective date of this legislation it is entirely consistent therewith,” the application reads.
Phone calls to Shand and Reardon were not returned as of Thursday afternoon.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.