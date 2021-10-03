NEWBURYPORT – The latest COVID-19 data from the state Department of Public Health released Friday showed 1,543 cases statewide, bringing the total confirmed cases to 759,392 since the pandemic was declared in 2020.
Locally, all Greater Newburyport communities reported increases, with the largest communities – Amesbury and Newburyport – reporting 17 and 21 new positive cases, respectively, over the previous week.
Amesbury rose from a total of 1,207 positive COVID cases on Sept. 23 to 1,224 on Sept. 30; Newburyport went from 1,115 positive cases on Sept. 23 to 1,136 a week later.
According to the DPH COVID-19 dashboard released Friday, Georgetown's positive COVID cases rose from 666 on Sept. 23 to 675 a week later; Groveland went from 552 to 560; Merrimac rose from 438 to 449; Newbury rose just six cases, from 361 on Sept. 23 to 367 on Sept. 30; Rowley rose five, from 431 to 436; Salisbury went from 698 to 706; and West Newbury inched up four, from 222 positive cases to 226 on Sept. 30.
Statewide, DPH said there were 20 new, confirmed deaths reported, bringing the total to 18,260 confirmed deaths. The department said there are another 387 probable deaths from the coronavirus, in total.
A total of 602 patients were hospitalized statewide as of the Friday report; 158 of those patients were in intensive care units, with 99 of them intubated.
To see the full report: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting
