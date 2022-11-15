BOSTON — Massachusetts is getting another tranche of money for treatment and prevention of drug addiction under a new multistate settlement with retail giant Walmart concerning the company’s alleged role in fueling a nationwide opioid crisis.
On Tuesday, Walmart proposed a $3.1 billion settlement to resolve allegations that it improperly dispensed OxyContin and other powerful prescription opioids at its pharmacies.
Massachusetts will receive more than $61 million from the deal, which will be shared with cities and towns, according to the Attorney General Maura Healey’s office.
Healey said money from the settlement will provide “critical resources to those struggling with this crisis,” and will require Walmart to “implement enhanced compliance measures to prevent inappropriate dispensing in the future.”
“Companies that contributed to the opioid epidemic need to repair the harm they caused,” Healey, who won the governor’s race last week, said in a statement. “That means paying for the treatment, recovery, and support services that families need, and changing business practices to make sure a crisis like this never happens again.”
The statement doesn’t require Walmart to admit liability and in a statement the company said it “strongly disputes” the allegations in the federal lawsuits filed by state and local governments that its pharmacists improperly filled prescriptions for powerful painkillers.
“Walmart believes the settlement framework is in the best interest of all parties and will provide significant aid to communities across the country in the fight against the opioid crisis, with aid reaching state and local governments faster than any other nationwide opioid settlement to date,” the company said.
The Walmart settlement is the latest litigation against the nation’s largest drug manufacturers and distributors over their role in the opioid crisis.
Over the next 18 years, Massachusetts is expected to collect more than $526 million from opioid-related settlements. About 60% of those funds, or about $344 million, will be deposited in the state’s opioid fund, while the remainder will be distributed to communities.
This includes money from a $26-billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the nation’s largest drug distributors that was finalized by a federal judge earlier this year to resolve claims by states and local governments that the companies helped fuel a wave of addiction.
Massachusetts is also slated to get an estimated $110 million from a $6 billion settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family, according to Healey’s office.
For many, opioid addiction has its roots in prescription painkillers such as Oxycontin, which led them to street-bought heroin and fentanyl once the more expensive pills ran out.
Massachusetts has enacted some of the strictest opioid prescribing laws in the nation, including a cap on new prescriptions in a seven-day period and a requirement that doctors consult a state prescription monitoring database before prescribing an addictive opioid.
But the scourge of opioid addiction continues to impact Massachusetts with the latest data showing a spike in heroin and fentanyl-related overdose deaths last year.
There were 2,290 confirmed or suspected opioid-related deaths in 2021 — 8.8% higher than in 2020, according to a report by the state Department of Public Health. Fentanyl was present in 93% of the overdose deaths where a toxicology report was available, state officials noted.
More than 10,000 people have died from opioid-related overdoses in the state in the past five years, according to public health data.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.