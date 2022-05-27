BOSTON — Massachusetts could soon be hosting federally supported sites where people can get tested for COVID-19 — and if positive — get access to antiviral drugs, as part of a national effort to expand availability of the life-saving medication.
On Thursday, the Biden administration opened its first test-to-treat site in Rhode Island, providing patients with immediate access to Paxlovid if they test positive. More federally backed sites are set to open in Massachusetts and New York City. Both states are dealing with a surge of infections, the White House said.
The Biden administration is touting Paxlovid as one of the most effective COVID-19 treatments as the pandemic continues to grind on. When given within five days of virus symptoms, initial data shows the drug has proven to reduce hospitalizations and deaths by 90%, federal health officials say.
"I think it's a terrific program that could help ensure that people who are getting tested and test positive have a linkage to care, if they meet the criteria for treatment," said Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. "These drugs have proven highly effective in reducing the risks of symptomatic disease and hospitalization."
Kuritzkes said as federal officials roll out the new program it will be important to ensure equitable access to those most at risk for severe COVID-19 infections, as well as minority communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
And because of the potential for adverse reactions, he said it's also important for patients who are getting the antiviral medications to let prescribers know what other medications they are taking.
"There are some logistical issues that need to be dealt with, but by and large this is a great step," Kuritzkes said.
Of course, even if you test positive for the virus, it doesn't necessarily mean you can get a prescription for the antiviral drugs.
Under the FDA’s emergency use authorization of Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, another antiviral drug, only patients who are at an increased risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms — such as immunocompromised individuals and those with heart disease or diabetes — are eligible to get a prescription for the drugs.
"So a healthy 4-year-old, for example, with no pre-existing conditions would not be good candidate for the drugs," Kuritzkes said.
The rollout of the new test-to-treat program comes as federal health officials project COVID-19 infections will continue to spread over the summer season.
To date, the U.S. has ordered at least 20 million regimens of Paxlovid from the drugmaker Pfizer, according to the White House, which is pressuring Congress for more funding to purchase more antiviral drugs and COVID-19 vaccines.
CVS Health has been participating in the federal program since it was announced in March and offers test-to-treat services at 1,200 Minute Clinic sites in at least 35 states including Massachusetts, according to a company statement.
The company said it is also dispensing Paxlovid and Molnupiravir at more than 9,000 retail pharmacy locations in those states and is working with federal health agencies to ensure there is enough supply.
Earlier this month, the Baker administration launched a free telehealth program with the tech company Color Health to expand access COVID-19 treatments.
Under the program, anyone 18 years and older who has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild to moderate symptoms can get a video consultation with a health care clinician to determine if they're eligible for Paxlovid.
Dr. Larry Madoff, medical director in the Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences at the state Department of Public Health, said the new telehealth option "makes it easier for residents to connect quickly with a clinician."
Dr. Shira Doron, infectious disease expert and epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center, said the nation has reached a point in the pandemic where "the tools to stay safe and healthy are much more widely available."
"Those include vaccines, first and foremost," she said. "But now anyone who gets COVID and has even a single risk factor can and should also avail themselves of one of several highly effective treatments, including two oral antiviral medications, of which there is plentiful supply."
While Massachusetts has seen an uptick of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in recent weeks, the latest data shows the number of cases are plateauing.
On Thursday, the state reported 3,485 COVID-19 cases with 814 people hospitalized with the virus, including in 79 patients being treated in intensive care units.
The seven-day average of positive new cases peaked last week at 3,915, and now is trending downward, state data shows. Meanwhile, the seven-day percent positivity of new tests peaked last week at 9.33% and has since dropped to 8.32%, according to the data.
Likewise, wastewater testing in Boston and other areas both show decreases in the presence of COVID-19 samples.
But health officials note the official COVID-19 case counts doesn't provide a full picture of the latest uptick in cases because many at-home test results are not reported to the government. Additionally, most government testing sites have shut down, creating equity issues for individuals who can’t afford the tests.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
