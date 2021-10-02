BOSTON -- Anti-poverty advocates are making a push to expand welfare benefits as part of a campaign to lift tens of thousands of children out of “deep poverty.”
One proposal, backed by more than half of the 200-member state Legislature, would increase welfare benefits through the state’s primary cash assistance program, known as Transitional Aid to Families with Dependent Children, by 20% every year until the payments reach 50% of the federal poverty level.
That would raise benefits for an average family of three to $915 a month.
Last year, lawmakers approved a plan increasing child welfare benefits for the first time in two decades, but advocates say more help is needed.
Sen. Sal DiDomenico, D-Everett, the bill's primary sponsor, said the pandemic has worsened the situation for many families who’ve slipped into poverty.
"We know they're making tough choices today, housing choices, medication, food," he told members of the Legislature's Committee on Children, Families and Persons with Disabilities on Wednesday. “There's so many things we know that our families are going through that have only been exacerbated by the pandemic."
Backers of the plan say it would pump another $70 million into the welfare benefits system by 2023, helping more than 52,000 children in "deep poverty."
Families living below 50% of the federal poverty level, which is currently $1,830 a month, are considered to be in "deep poverty," according to advocates.
Under state law, a recipient is limited to getting benefits for two years in any five-year period. A family of three in the program now collects a maximum of $712 per month.
Naomi Meyer, a senior attorney with Greater Boston Legal Services, said that doesn't go far enough to help people living on the margins.
"It's simply not enough to survive in our high-cost state and raise children," she told the panel.
Sue Gabriel, executive director of Bootstraps Food Pantry in Beverly, said food insecurity during the pandemic has "skyrocketed" and shows no signs of subsiding with many people losing unemployment benefits and facing housing problems.
"The need out there is still huge," she said. "We're still seeing a lot of people, and there's a concern that it could increase."
Gabriel said safety-net programs put in place by the state and federal governments during the pandemic have helped provide for needy families, but there is a need for more resources targeted to communities that haven't been able to access the public assistance.
Both the federal and state governments have loosened restrictions on welfare benefits as demand for food stamps and other forms of assistance has escalated.
Gov. Charlie Baker's administration has diverted tens of millions of dollars in pandemic relief over the past year to support overburdened regional food banks.
Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, is among those supporting the benefits changes. He said the additional support is needed to buoy those who are struggling to get out of poverty.
"The need right now is as bad as ever," Tucker said. "There are so many families living right on the margins, and it's only gotten worse during the pandemic."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group's newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com
