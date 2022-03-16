WEST NEWBURY — Calling it unfair and unfeasible, the Planning Board on March 1 issued a strong rebuke of zoning changes adopted by the state last year designed to create more multifamily housing near public transit systems.
Planners felt the new guidelines disproportionately burden small, rural towns like West Newbury and they are letting the state know it.
The zoning changes affect 175 towns and cities in the MBTA’s service area. Adjacent communities that access bus or commuter rail service through regional transportation systems are also affected.
Although the state identifies West Newbury as an MBTA-adjacent community, planners point out that there are no public transit services in town and the nearest MBTA facility is more than eight miles from the town square.
Infrastructure concerns
Compliance in West Newbury, town officials note, is hampered by several physical and geological limitations, including lack of sewer infrastructure, poorly draining soil, a high water table, wetlands and bedrock problems.
Capacity for additional septic systems are limited, town officials note. Some 64% of homes in town rely on the limited public water supply. Community needs are already difficult to meet, including for fire suppression.
“The town regularly has to purchase water from the City of Newburyport when it’s impossible to keep up with demand or if there are low water levels in the town’s well,” planners point out.
The new guidelines run counter to factors influencing why people move here in the first place, the board insists.
“The town values the large remaining tracts of land devoted to agriculture and open space, wetlands, woodlands, and other areas supporting wildlife habitat. The draft guidelines don’t acknowledge the need to protect any of these resources, or how that protection may be afforded in light of the requirement for a set-aside of large land areas for future residential development,” the document states.
Despite a lack of local infrastructure, the state offers no realistic means for a rural community to achieve the mandated development potential, the board contends.
The guidelines dictate that a multifamily district must have a minimum gross density of 15 units per acre, located within a half mile of an MBTA station, and be suitable for families.
Towns must set aside a minimum of 50 acres for an overlay district that can accommodate a minimum gross density of 15 housing units per acre. The land area must contain at least 25 contiguous acres, with no portion less than five contiguous acres.
Compliance challenges for rural towns
“No support is provided indicating how this minimum area was determined and it’s illogical that the area be the same for all municipalities regardless of their current states of development, suitable land and existing infrastructure,” planners said.
A requirement for these overlay districts to accommodate a possible 750 residential units disproportionately burdens smaller communities, the board said. In West Newbury, the increase represents an approximately 30% hike over its current number of residential units.
“Development requirements should be proportional to current populations, existing housing stock, and available suitable land area and supporting infrastructure,” said the board.
There’s also confusion between the minimum 50-acre overlay requirement and another edict setting the minimum multi-family unit capacity for MBTA-adjacent communities at 10% of total housing stock. The former mandate means 750 multi-family units on a 50-acre parcel, while the latter would mean 174 units on 11.6 acres in West Newbury.
“This inconsistency represents a disproportionate burden on West Newbury and similar rural communities. It’s the determination of the West Newbury Planning Board that there is no rational or realistic way forward to achieve a 750 unit minimum district,” planners said.
This inability to comply renders the town ineligible for several key state funding opportunities, including: the Housing Choice Initiative; the Local Capital Projects Fund; and the MassWorks infrastructure program.
“Given that it is unlikely West Newbury will be able to comply with these guidelines, withdrawing these grants will exacerbate the housing problem in Massachusetts by severely restricting the town’s ability to support [Department of Housing and Community Development] goals, regardless of actions taken by the town to further affordable, available, and equitable housing,” planners said.
Select Board Member Wendy Reed, who attended the March 8 virtual meeting, reported the state has stressed that towns don’t have to actually develop the units, but only need to create an overlay district that could support them. Her sense is that arguments against the guidelines from smaller communities are not holding sway with DHCD.
“We may want to think about just not complying,” Reed said.
“Even if we want to comply, we won’t be able to,” responded board member Ray Cook. “I just don’t see how something like this gets through town meeting.”
“It’s a non-starter,” agreed Planning Board colleague Ann Bardeen. She worries that the guidelines are counterproductive to the town’s current efforts to establish its recently approved Affordable Housing Trust and bring more socioeconomic diversity to the community. The guidelines fail to incentivize developers to include affordable housing units in their projects.
Planners agree a possible collaborative discussion with similar communities might be fruitful. They will present their position in written form to the Select Board prior to the March 31 deadline for towns to send comments to the DHCD. The public is also encouraged to send comments to DHCD via www.mass.gov.
Planner Brian Murphey did not attend the March 8 meeting.
