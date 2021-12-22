BOSTON — Economists and budget writers offered a sobering outlook on the state’s economic recovery Tuesday, saying that the trajectory of the pandemic, rising inflation rates and other factors will continue to impact revenues.
During a live-streamed hearing on next fiscal year’s revenue projections, economists, legislative leaders and others said while the state’s outlook is solid amid better-than-expected tax revenue and an influx of federal aid, the impact of COVID-19 is lingering and rising inflation could tamp down any potential gains.
Revenue Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder told lawmakers that the Baker administration projects state revenues will increase from $35.7 billion to $36.6 billion in the fiscal year that ends June 30.
That’s an increase of about $1.3 billion to $2.2 billion from consensus estimates laid out by state budget writers and lawmakers a year ago, he noted.
In the next fiscal year, state tax revenues will come in between $36.4 billion to $37.6 billion, he told lawmakers, which would be 2.1% to 2.9% higher than initial projections.
“The Massachusetts’ economy is recovering from the pandemic-induced recession as evidenced by labor and financial market performance, strong retail sales, and wage and income growth,” Snyder said. “However, there is uncertainty regarding the sustainability of these positive economic trends going forward.”
Snyder cited the trajectory of the pandemic, rising inflation, labor and supply chain constraints and a tightening of the financial markets as factors that “have combined to create unprecedented challenges in revenue forecasting.”
Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University, also predicted an uptick in state revenues next fiscal year but said inflation will still be a lingering “dark cloud.”
He said inflation is expected to be much higher than originally expected, “which means that while the state may be collecting many more dollars than expected, each of those dollars is also less valuable than expected.”
Even as the pandemic has ravaged its economy, Massachusetts saw a $4.5 billion surge in tax revenues in fiscal year 2021 — a more than 15% increase over the preceding fiscal year.
The state has also benefitted from $113 billion in direct and indirect federal aid distributed to the state, businesses and individuals during the pandemic.
Eileen McAnneny, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, predicted state revenue growth will remain “robust” in fiscal year 2022 at $37.2 billion, or about $3.1 billion higher than the previous fiscal year.
“This growth of 9% is fueled by employment bouncing back, wage increases, increased spending on durable good and healthy profits for corporate
But McAnneny said the next fiscal year will be a “completely different story” with state revenues likely “reverting back to period of stalled growth” as tax collections slow down.
The revenue projections outlined Tuesday are meant to give state budget riders a window into the economic outlook as they begin to craft a spending package for the next fiscal year.
Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to file his preliminary FY22 budget sometime next month. After that the House Ways & Means Committee will hold public hearings and submit its own version of the spending package for consideration.
The current fiscal year budget benefited from an upgraded $34.3 billion tax revenue forecast. That was an increase of $4.2 billion over the FY 2022 consensus tax revenue estimate announced in January, based off better-than-expected tax collections.
The surge in tax revenues also allowed the state to sock more money away in its rainy day fund. The current fiscal budget included a $1.2 billion deposit into the state’s Stabilization Fund, which brought the fund’s balance up to $5.8 billion.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
