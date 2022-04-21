BOSTON — The search firm and advisory council looking for the state’s next higher education commissioner are eyeing an early October time frame for that person to step into the job.
The advisory panel — which includes members of the state Board of Higher Education, past and present leaders of state colleges and universities and others involved in the higher education realm — held its first meeting Wednesday with representatives from the recruitment firm Academic Search, discussing their timeline and desired traits in the next head of the Department of Higher Education.
Board of Higher Education Chair Chris Gabrieli said this is an “exciting and challenging” moment for Massachusetts, with a lot of energy behind its higher education equity agenda and efforts like early college that aim to reach low-income and first-generation students.
“And yet as much as Massachusetts is a unique place in the world for higher education — literally it’s probably the single most renowned place in the world for historical reasons and our excellence — the hard data is not great on the gaps that continue,” he said. “And the most recent data on really significant reductions in the number of students, particularly low-income students, particularly students of color, enrolling — some of which may be a short-term effect of the pandemic, some of which may be really alarming reversals of positive trends — beg for action.”
Commissioner Carlos Santiago, who earns a $243,734 salary, in January announced his plans to step down. While he originally said he intended to leave at the end of June, Gabrieli has said Santiago “is amenable to providing us service for as long as we seek it, through at least the end of the year.”
Gabrieli had expressed interest in kicking off the advisory council’s work in February with a goal of having a new commissioner ready to start in July because many candidates would likely operate on academic calendars.
Reflecting the advisory council’s later start, the proposed timeline presented Tuesday envisions a search website going live next week, with the search and national advertising formally launching in May. July 28 would serve as a soft application deadline, with finalist names to be released in mid-August and interviews with the Board of Higher Education the week of Aug. 22.
The board could vote on an appointment the week of Aug. 29, with the commissioner beginning in early October.
That start date would have the next commissioner serving for just a few months with Gov. Charlie Baker and his education secretary, James Peyser, before a new governor takes office in January and appoints their own Cabinet. Gabrieli said the commissioner reports to the board, which will not turn over with the change in administrations.
Council member Aisha Francis, the president of Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, brought up a broader moment of transition in the state’s higher education sector, with several university presidents planning departures.
“There’s a huge number of very seasoned academic leaders who are moving on at the same time that this new commissioner is coming into place, so I think being able to see some either experience with transition, leadership or their capacity to really welcome new leaders into the fold and bring people into what their vision is for carrying out the mandate that the BHE has already set forth for itself, with a whole new slate of leaders as well of these institutions, will be important to consider,” she said.
Katherine Newman, the UMass system’s chancellor for academic programs, said she hopes the search process will explore candidates’ ability to lead through what may be “the most challenging period that higher education has faced in the northeast.”
“I don’t think it’d be news to anybody on this Zoom that our region has some particular challenges that are going to be and already are significant for all higher education,” Newman said. “We have declining demographics, we have a high density of academic institutions, and when you look at the other states around us with a similar profile, you see a lot of attention to some very difficult issues having to do with matters of efficiency and restructuring and so on.”
Describing what Santiago brings to the role that they hope to see in a new commissioner, Massachusetts College of Art and Design President Mary Grant said Santiago “understands fully the role of presidents and chancellors” because he has deep campus experience, and Student Advisory Council Chair Jorgo Gushi said the next commissioner should maintain “a certain level of approachability to students.”
