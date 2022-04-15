BOSTON — The state’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.3% in March as employers added 21,000 more jobs, according to newly released figures.
The preliminary, seasonally adjusted jobless rate was down by four-tenths of a percentage point from February's 4.7% rate, according to a report issued Friday by the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.
The number of unemployed workers stood at 160,600 in March, the state agency said. Meanwhile, more than 3.6 million were employed.
The state’s labor force participation rate, or the number of people 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and looking for work, was up slightly to 66.0% in March, according to the agency.
The state’s professional, scientific, education and health services, leisure and hospitality sectors were responsible for a majority of the new hires in March, the report noted. Government and manufacturing sectors also saw gains during the previous month.
Massachusetts has gained more than 600,100 jobs since April 2020, when many non-essential businesses were shut down to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
The state's unemployment rate was higher than the national rate in March, which dropped to 3.6% in March of this year, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The latest unemployment claims data shows a tight labor market in April, with a slight uptick in requests for jobless benefits reported during the previous week.
There were 4,117 new applications for state benefits filed for the week ending April 9 — an increase of 562 claims from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s weekly report.
Meanwhile, 56,517 continuing claims for state unemployment benefits — which lag behind a week but are viewed as a barometer of the labor market — were filed in the week ending April 2. That’s a decrease of 6,462 from the previous week.
Despite the improving labor conditions many employers are still struggling to find workers, according to a monthly report from a national business group.
The latest survey by the National Federation of Independent Businesses found that 47% of all employers could not hire enough staff in March, while more than 49% of employers said they have raised compensation to attract new workers.
Meanwhile, 92% of business owners hiring or trying to hire reported few or no qualified applicants — a 48-year high, the group said.
Sixty-two percent of construction firms reported few or no qualified applicants, the group said, one of the tightest domestic labor markets in recent history.
Business leaders in Massachusetts say the data show the labor shortage continues to be a major problem as employers compete for workers.
"Even with record high inflation, finding qualified workers remains the top problem facing small businesses," said Christopher Carlozzi, the federation’s Massachusetts state director. "While state programs offering incentives for employers to hire is a wonderful gesture, the real struggle is finding the right people to fill and stay in those jobs."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
