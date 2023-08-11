Crowds of car enthusiasts from throughout the Merrimack Valley and beyond packed downtown Newburyport on Thursday evening for the 11th annual Cruisin’ the ‘50s car show. Nearly 300 sleek-looking vehicles lined city streets for the three-hour show. There was also a beer garden and live entertainment. The show was presented by the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Arthur S. Page Insurance.

