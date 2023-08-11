Crowds of car enthusiasts from throughout the Merrimack Valley and beyond packed downtown Newburyport on Thursday evening for the 11th annual Cruisin’ the ‘50s car show. Nearly 300 sleek-looking vehicles lined city streets for the three-hour show. There was also a beer garden and live entertainment. The show was presented by the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Arthur S. Page Insurance.
centerpiece
Stepping back in time in downtown Newburyport
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Daily News get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
- By Lillian Shapiro | Special Correspondent for Real Estate Marketplace
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Port breaks ground on Market Landing Park project
- Port will be Cruisin' again with return of car show
- Yankee Homecoming comes to a close
- State closes Salisbury beach to swimming
- Letter: City clerk, Facebook group protecting Gove
- Merrimac Senior Center hosts drag show
- Short-term rental unit rules back on the agenda
- Gridiron Preview: An early look at the 2023 local high school football schedules
- Mayor keeps Market Square culvert in his sights
- Woman charged with cocaine trafficking pleads guilty to lesser offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.