NEWBURYPORT — The city’s Human Rights Commission has honored students and adults for many years through its annual Peace Prize ceremony at City Hall.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s Peace Prize, which honored the city’s teachers, consisted of an article in The Daily News featuring anonymous comments from students describing teachers who demonstrated a peaceful and positive influence on their environments.
This year’s Peace Prize will honor efforts to help Afghan refugee families in Newburyport. Many students and adults have welcomed them to a peaceful environment through various acts of kindness.
The commission is seeking three to five stories that demonstrate efforts by Newburyport adults to promote and support a sense of welcome, inclusion and worth for all. Students stories will be submitted separately through their individual schools.
Submissions can be sent by mail to Human Rights Commission, P.O. Box 252, Newburyport, MA 01950 or by email to nbpthrc@gmail.com.
Submissions must be received by Friday, April 15.
