NEWBURYPORT — Storm Surge will present "The Newburyport Path to Net-Zero by 2050" at the Senior Community Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Newburyport Recycling and Energy Manager Molly Ettenborough and Newburyport Energy Advisory Committee Chairman Mike Strauss are expected to speak on greenhouse gas emissions in the city, as well as residential electric supply aggregation, city ordinances enacted last year and future changes.
Doors will open at the Senior Community Center at 331 High St. at 6:30 p.m. to allow time for socialization prior to the main event, which will be broadcast live on Channel 9.
The first 24 people at the center will receive a free copy of "Merrimack: The Resilient River" by local author Dyke Hendrickson.
To register for the event, go to www.storm-surge.org/.
