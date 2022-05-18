NEWBURYPORT — On Aug. 14, 2020, following below average rainfall since May, a Newburyport Daily News headline read: “Potentially dangerous algae bloom found in Artichoke River.” Three days later, Newburyport and West Newbury banned non-essential water use for almost a month as the city aggressively worked to keep the algae, subsequently identified as cyanobacteria, out of the public drinking water supply.
Storm Surge kicks-off its annual Speakers Series at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, at the Newburyport Senior Community Center with an in-person presentation titled, “Towards a Resilient Water Supply.” The public is invited to attend. The Greater Newburyport Community Media Hub (NCM Hub) will broadcast the event on its website.
Newburyport Water Treatment Superintendent Thomas Cusick Jr. and consultant Don Kretchmer, principal at DK Water Resource Consulting, will present what the city has learned since 2020 about risks to the water supply and actions that Newburyport is considering to address these risks. This is vital information in light of increasing drought risk in New England.
The speakers will describe the water cycle and explain how our water supply is protected using the city’s monitoring systems which give early warning of threats to water quality and enable early treatment options. An update on key water supply protection projects will also be presented. These projects are a critical first line of protection for the water supply in addition to the water treatment plant.
Julie Spurr Knight, business manager of the Newburyport Department of Public Services (DPS), will discuss WaterSmart, introduced last September by DPS. WaterSmart can be used by citizens to identify leaks, conserve water and save on their water bills.
This event will be held at the Newburyport Senior Community Center at 331 High St. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. to allow time for socializing prior to the main event at 7 p.m. Register for this event by following the link on https://www.storm-surge.org/.
Storm Surge would like to thank the Institution for Savings for financial support for the Speaker Series, NCM Hub for recording and broadcasting the event and the Senior Community Center for hosting the program.
Storm Surge was launched in the summer of 2013, after the devastation by Hurricane Sandy in fall 2012 in New York City, New Jersey and other coastal areas. To learn more, go to its website, storm-surge.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.