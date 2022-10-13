Several Greater Newburyport students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
Erin Sullivan of Amesbury, biomedical engineering, Class of 2022; Connor Smith of Georgetown, international relations, Class of 2024; Sofia Juste of Newburyport, markets, innovation and design, Class of 2024.
•••
Nick Murphy of West Newbury and Erin Sullivan of Amesbury graduated in May from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.
•••
Fiona Jannell of Georgetown, Class of 2024, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Hood College in Frederick, Maryland.
•••
Two Greater Newburyport students from Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, were inducted into a national biological honor society.
The two biology majors were accepted into the Chi Zeta Chapter of Beta Beta Beta. They are Larissa Havey of Amesbury and Owen Birmingham of Georgetown.
