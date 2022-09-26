Several Greater Newburyport students recently graduated from Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont.
Liam Cashman of Byfield graduated with a bachelor of science in computer science and mathematics.
Kailey Hooper of Georgetown graduated with a bachelor of science in biology.
Courtney Norton of Georgetown graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts in psychology and criminology.
Liam Gay-Killeen of Rowley graduated with a bachelor of science in business administration.
Kathleen Geary of Salisbury graduated with a bachelor of science in media studies and digital arts.
•••
Jonathan Daniel Peña of West Newbury graduated from Boston University, summa cum laude, with a bachelor of science degree from the School of Hospitality Administration.
He is the son of Jorge and Silvia Peña of West Newbury.
•••
William Kircher, son of Richard and Kathleen Kircher of Rowley, earned dean’s list honors at Providence College for the spring 2022 semester.
•••
Noah Gillingham, son of Laurine Gillingham and Sam Gillingham, both of Newburyport, earned dean’s list honors at Providence College for the spring 2022 semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.