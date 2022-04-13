Three area residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Groveland: Audrey Thomson.

Newburyport: Sam Cooper, Jillian Gray.

Two Greater Newburyport students were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

Amesbury: Christina Bucher, College of Arts & Sciences.

Salisbury: Britney Somaiy, College of Arts & Sciences.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you