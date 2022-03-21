Annemarie Noe of Newburyport was awarded an internship from Alpha Lambda Delta, a national honor society for first-year students.
The internship program was designed to recruit undergraduate interns interested in marketing and communication, diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Clemons, a student at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, is one of five interns chosen from across the country.
Noe, a marketing and business double major in the Class of 2024, was inducted into Alpha Lambda Delta in 2021 and is an intern for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semester.
She is focused on promoting resources and dialogue between chapters, according to St. Anselm. This includes the new #ALDTorchTopics Instagram series that will pose monthly discussion questions to chapters and members.
Kaitlyn Colby of Merrimac was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Regis College in Weston.
She is a member of the Class of 2022.
