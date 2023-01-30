Joshua Sorgini of Amesbury, a freshman at Syracuse University in New York, was named to the dean’s list for the fall term. He was also recognized as an Invest in Success Scholar, an honor and scholarship awarded to the school’s highest-achieving new students.
Dalton Cronin of Newburyport, a junior at The Woodhall School in Bethlehem, Connecticut, was named to the dean’s list for the fall term. He also received an award for art and theater.
Samuel Smith, the son of Michael and Harper Smith of West Newbury, has earned dean’s list honors at Providence College in Rhode Island for the fall semester.
Joseph Ruggiero of Amesbury earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Health Professions in New Jersey City, New Jersey. The award is given to students who perform at a superior level.
Two area students have been named to the dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College for the fall semester:
Elizabeth Rossi, a freshman exploratory major from Merrimac and graduate of Pentucket Regional High School.
Liberty Jackson, a sophomore political science major from West Newbury and graduate of Pentucket Regional High School.
Anna Powell of West Newbury, a student at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, has been inducted into the Epsilon Tau at-large chapter of Sigma Theta Tau, an international honor society for nursing. Powell is expected to graduate in May with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
