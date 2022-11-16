Ten students from Greater Newburyport graduated this spring from Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Amesbury: Alexandra Hurlbert, bachelor of science, nursing.
Georgetown: Owen Birmingham, bachelor of arts, honors, biology; Jessica Cacciola, bachelor of arts, communication; Eleni Goddu, bachelor of arts, marketing.
Groveland: Cole English, bachelor of arts, finance and accounting; Samantha Matthews, bachelor of science, nursing.
Merrimac: James Caulfield, bachelor of arts, accounting.
Newburyport: Regan Pratt, bachelor of arts, marketing; Travis Pratt, bachelor of arts, psychology.
West Newbury: Austin Trim, bachelor of arts, business.
■ ■ ■
Two area students, members of the nursing class of 2022 at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, received their nurse’s pin at a pinning ceremony this spring.
Alexandra Hurlbert of Amesbury and Samantha Matthews of Groveland were among 88 students to receive their nursing pins. The annual event celebrates the graduates as they enter the nursing profession.
■ ■ ■
Nine area students were named to dean’s list for the spring semester at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.
Georgetown: Nicole Donnelly and Lydia Molnar.
Merrimac: Rachael Dobson and Ashlynn Reade.
Newburyport: Alyese Ferreira, Jacob Grossi-Hogg, Katherine Larson and Annika Pinyochon.
West Newbury: Kathryn Leighton.
■ ■ ■
Several area students were named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.
Danielle West, Byfield; Emily Brown, Groveland; Sarah Steele, Groveland; Suzanne Kilty, Newbury; Eoin Crotty, Newburyport; Jaryd Plante, Salisbury; Sean Brown, Seabrook; Lukas Max, Seabrook.
■ ■ ■
Tess McColgan of Newbury was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at MassBay Community College in Wellesley Hills. McColgan is studying liberal arts.
